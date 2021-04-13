Senior Profile- Philip Jarvis, West Union High School

April 13, 2021 Mark Carpenter Sports 0
Philip Jarvis, WUHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Philip Jarvis

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Todd and Summer Jarvis

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Football, Track,
Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:
Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting to play with a team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting hurt

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Scoring my first touchdown

FAVORITE MUSICAL
FARTIST OR GROUP::
Juice Wrld

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Blind Side”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Kingdom

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Tossing the football

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Odell Beckham, Jr.

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and study Sports Management