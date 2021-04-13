Senior Profile- Philip Jarvis, West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Philip Jarvis
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Todd and Summer Jarvis
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Football, Track,
Cross-Country
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting to play with a team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting hurt
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Scoring my first touchdown
FAVORITE MUSICAL
FARTIST OR GROUP::
Juice Wrld
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Blind Side”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Kingdom
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Tossing the football
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Odell Beckham, Jr.
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and study Sports Management