Senior Profile- Philip Jarvis, West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Philip Jarvis

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Todd and Summer Jarvis

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Football, Track,

Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting to play with a team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting hurt

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Scoring my first touchdown

FAVORITE MUSICAL

FARTIST OR GROUP::

Juice Wrld

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Blind Side”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Kingdom

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Tossing the football

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Odell Beckham, Jr.

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and study Sports Management