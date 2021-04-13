New elevators approved and operating in Courthouse

By Ashley McCarty

Final inspection and approval was completed on March 31 for two new elevators installed in the Courthouse.

The cost of both elevators totaled $211,527 and funding was acquired from the Ohio Development Services Agency; Office of Community Development through the fiscal year 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and local match dollars from the Board of Adams County Commissioners.

The grant was received in November of 2019, and contract documents were signed March of 2020.