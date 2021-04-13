12 runners LOB, Devils drop SHAC contest to Fairfield

By Mark Carpenter

Riding a modest two-game winning streak, Coach Rob Meade and his North Adams Green Devils baseball squad were in action on their home field on Tuesday, April, hosting the Fairfield Lions in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. The contest was a tight one all the way through and ended with the Devils falling just short, leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh as they dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Lions.

“This was a very well-played baseball game on both sides,” said Coach Meade after the tough conference loss. “Unfortunately, we came out on the short end. We had several opportunities but we left too many runners on base. We just were not able to come up with a clutch hit the entire game.”

“Give credit to Fairfield, they played and executed very well.”

Right hander Seth Meade got the starting nod for the devils and the Lions got to him for a pair of runs in the top half of the first when Wyatt Collins led off with a walk and two outs later came home on a double to left by Hunter Burns. Burns came home later in the frame on an error to give the visitors an early 2-0 advantage.

The North Adams offense ended up leaving 12 runners on base in the game and three of those came in the bottom of the first when they loaded the bases with nobody out against Fairfield starter Gabe Fouch, Seth Meade walked, Lukas Roush was hit by a pitch, and R.J. Taylor coaxed a walk, putting the home team in business. But the threat died quickly as Fouch struck out the next three hitters- Cade Meade, Brady Lung, and Caleb Rothwell to keep the home team off the board.

Neither team dented the plate again until the Devils picked up their first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Ethan Taylor drew a base on balls and came home on a throwing error by Fouch to cut the Lions’ lead in half.

In the top of the sixth with reliever Caleb Rothwell on the mound for North Adams, the Lions added to their lead. Noah Allering led off the inning with a base hit, stole second, and raced home on an error by Devils’ third baseman Ethan Taylor. In the top of the seventh, with Rothwell still on the mound, the Lions added a big insurance run on a sacrifice fly by Allering, giving them a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Devils had the golden opportunity for the exciting walk-off win but squandered the chance. With one out, R.J. Taylor singled to left but was picked off first base for the second out. Cade Meade then doubled to left and advanced to third when Lung reached on an error. Rothwell drew a walk to fill the bases, followed by a base hit by Kelby Moore that brought home Meade to make it 4-2. With the tying run in scoring position and the winning run at first, Allering was able to strike out Ethan Taylor looking to give the Lions the SHAC road victory.

The combined pitching efforts of Seth Meade and Rothwell only allowed the Lions three hits over seven innings, but the downfall for the home team was the three unearned runs that Fairfield picked up in a two-run victory. Meade was tagged with the loss, while Fouch went four innings, allowing just one hit, for the win with Allering tossing the final three for the save.

The loss dropped the Devils to 2-2 on the season and they were scheduled, weather permitting, to be back in SHAC action on Thursday, April 8 with a road trip to Lynchburg. On Friday, April 9, the Devils were slated to be on the road again, another SHAC battle, this time with county rival Peebles.