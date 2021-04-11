On chilly Saturday, Green Devils run rule Western

By Mark Carpenter

On a chilly spring Saturday, the North Adams Green Devils varsity baseball squad played their home opener for the 2021 season, and it turned out to be a treat for the home fans. Hosting the Western Latham Indians, the Devils took an early lead, scoring four unearned runs in the bottom of the first and then putting up a six-spot in the bottom of the fifth, to run rule the Indians by a final score of 15-5. The win was the second in a row for North Adams after a season-opening loss.

The win was a collective effort by the home team, as they banged out 11 hits, three of those from Seth Mead, and got four RBI’s from R.J. Taylor. On the mound, the trio of starter Lukas Roush and relievers Brady Lung and Caleb Rothwell combined to allow just two hots and two earned runs as their team improved to 2-1.

Moving from his normal spot behind the plate, Lukas Roush got the starting nod on Saturday for the Devils and Western touched him up for a run without a hit as the North Adams right hander issued four walks, But the Devils offense didn’t let that deficit linger for long.

In the bottom half of the first, the home team struck for a quartet of runs, all of them unearned after a costly Western error. With one out, Roush reached on an error but was erased on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Taylor. Taylor swiped second and Cade Meade was hit by a pitch. A walk to Brady Lung filled the bases and it looked like a ground ball off the bat of Wyatt Roades would end the inning, but the throw from the pitcher was misplayed by the Western first baseman, allowing two runs to score to give the Devils the lead.

Caleb Rothwell drew a walk and catcher Dakotan Thatcher followed with a base hit to right that scored Lung and Roades to give North Adams an early three-run advantage.

Roush tossed a scoreless top half of the second, aided by Thatcher gunning down a would-be Western base stealer at third to end the frame, In the bottom half, the Devils padded their lead with two more scores. Seth Meade and Roush drew bases on balls to begin the inning and came home on a base hot by Cade Meade to make it 6-1.

Roush ran into some control problems in the top of the third but wiggled out of trouble thanks to a pair of Western runners cut down on the base paths. In the bottom of the third, the North Adams offense continued to play add-on. After the first two batters were retired, Seth Meade walked, Roush singled to left, and they both came around on a two-bagger to left by Taylor. Taylor later came across with the third run of the inning to give the Devils what seemed to be a commanding 9-1 advantage.

For the top of the fourth, Devils’ head coach Rob Meade called on southpaw Brady Lung in relief of Roush and the lefty gave up a pair to the Indians in that fourth to cut the deficit to 9-3. The Devils went scoreless in their half of the fourth and in the top of the fifth, Lung really struggled with his command, hitting two batters and not surviving the frame as Rothwell came on in relief after the Indians had scored twice to pull within 9-5. Rothwell retired the side without further damage, setting he stage for a big bottom of the fifth for the home team.

Easton Daulton led off with a base hit, followed by Seth Meade coaxing his third walk of the game. After Roush went down swinging, Taylor brought the home crowd to their feel with a tremendous blast to left center that hit the top of the fence, missing a home run by inches. As it was, Taylor legged out a triple that brought home both runners for an 11-5 North Adams lead.

A double to left by Cade Meade chased Taylor home and Meade came in on a base hit by Lung. Kelby Moore drew a walk, bring Rothwell to the plate and the freshman sent the home fans happy with a base hit that scored two to make it 15-5, putting the mercy rule into effect and giving the Devils their second win of the season in three outings.

With his three innings on the hill, Roush was the winning pitcher and at the dish it was a big day for the senior Taylor, who cane yo just a home run shy of the cycle, going 2 for 4, scoring 4 runs and driving home 4. Cade Meade added three hits, part of an 11-hit North Adams attack.

The Devils were slated to be back in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action on Tuesday, April 6 as they played host to the Fairfield Lions. On Thursday, the North Adams boys will travel to Lynchburg, also a conference tilt.

BOX SCORE

Western Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Kearns 2-1-0-1, Collins 1-0-0-0, Urbina 3-1-1-0, Henderson 1-1-1-1, Satterfield 1-0-0-1, Whitt 1-1-0-0, Jones 3-1-0-1, Grooms 1-0-0-0, Lightle 2-0-0-1, Risner 1-0-0-0, Team 16-5-2-5.

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): S. Meade 1-3-0-0, Roush 3-1-1-0, R.J. Taylor 4-4-2-4, C. Meade 3-2-3-2, Lung 3-2-1-1, Roades 3-1-1-1, Moore 0-1-0-0, Rothwell 2-0-1-2, E. Taylor 1-0-0-0, Thatcher 2-0-1-2, Mullenix 0-0-0-0, Young 2-0-0-0, Daulton 1-1-1-0, Team 25-15-11-12.

Extra-Base Hits: C. Meade 2B, Taylor 2B, 3B

Western Pitching: Urbina (L) 4.1 IP, 11 H, 15 R, 11 ER, 6 BB, 3 K, 137 pitches

N. Adams Pitching: Roush (W) 3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 4 K, 67 pitches

Lung 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 0 BB 1 K, 37 pitches

Rothwell 0.1 IP, O H, 0 R, 5 pitches