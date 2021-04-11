Submitted News

National Beta members from North Adams are celebrating their recent participation in the Ohio Virtual State Convention. They were announced as winners of the following competitions:

Academic Tests

Spanish:

9th grade – Cody Hesler – 1st place

11th grade – Morgan Shupert – 1st place

12th grade – Preston Grooms – 2nd place

Science:

9th grade – Easton Daulton – 2nd place

11th grade – Lauren Eiterman – 1st place

12th grade – Seth Vogel – 3rd place

Social Studies:

10th grade – Skylar Stapleton – 1st place

11th grade – Carson Chaney – 3rd place

Agriculture Sciences:

9th grade – David Raines – 1st place

11th grade – Ryan Shoemaker – 1st place

Math:

10th grade – Alex Shupert – 2nd place

11th grade – Jacob Campbell – 3rd place

ELA:

11th grade – Kayleigh Thompson – 3rd place

12th grade – Rachel Bolen – 3rd place

Speech:

Division II – Carson Chaney – 3rd place

Poetry:

Division I – Shaye Goon – 1st place

Division II – Areena Goon – 2nd place

Group Competitions

Technology – 2nd place – Victoria Roesseler and Kaitlyn Schumacher

Three Dimensional Design – 2nd place – Josie Taylor

Two Dimensional Design – 2nd place – Jessie Crawford, Rachel Bolen, Brooklyn Toole

Service Learning Board – 2nd place – Braylie Jones, Karissa Buttelwerth, Larissa Clift, Abby Hubbard, Jadyn Wright

Portfolio/Scrapbook – 2nd place – Keetyn Hupp, Olivia Wright, Kendall Sullivan, Kenlie Jones, Jaida Mason, Airyonna Newman, Hunter Grooms

Quiz Bowl – 3rd place – Preston Grooms, Madison Richey, Rachel Bolen, Skylar Stapleton

Technology – Alyssa Kendall, Morgan Blythe and Maddie Tumbleson

Apparel Design – 2nd place – Wylie Shipley, Delaney Harper, Marah Call

Campaign Skit – 3rd place – Kirsten Campbell, Connor Darnell, Alyssa Mays, Skylar Stapleton

Performing Arts Duo – 2nd place – Victoria Roesseler and Bell Hamm

Visual Arts

Division I onsite art – 2nd place – Kyla Mahon

Division II onsite art – 2nd place – Jessie Crawford

Division I Black and white – 3rd place – Kirsten Campbell

Division I Color – 1st place – Alyssa Kendall

Division II Digital Art – 2nd place – Daisy Holt

Division I Jewelry – 2nd place – Riley Richey

Division I Mixed Media – 3rd place – Harlee Brand

Division I Recyclable Art – 2nd place – Declan Metz

Division I Sculpture – 3rd place – Morgan Kell

Division I Woodworking – 2nd place – Shaye Goon

Division II Jewelry – 3rd place – Sierra Kendall

Division II Mixed Media – 3rd place – Garrett Bunn

Division II Recyclable Art – 2nd place – Areena Goon

Division II Sculpture – 2nd place – Jessie Crawford

State Officer

State Vice President – Myla Toole

Typically, National Beta State Conventions bring together students from across the state to compete in a variety of competitions ranging from academic and STEM-based to visual and performing arts. While State Convention, originally planned to be held in Columbus was cancelled for in-person competitions due to health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19, members worked hard while taking online tests and preparing competition submissions for their Virtual Convention. Their victories at the state level provide the opportunity to compete at the national level.

With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among high school students. Visit betaclub.org for more information.