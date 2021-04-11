Submitted News
National Beta members from North Adams are celebrating their recent participation in the Ohio Virtual State Convention. They were announced as winners of the following competitions:
Academic Tests
Spanish:
9th grade – Cody Hesler – 1st place
11th grade – Morgan Shupert – 1st place
12th grade – Preston Grooms – 2nd place
Science:
9th grade – Easton Daulton – 2nd place
11th grade – Lauren Eiterman – 1st place
12th grade – Seth Vogel – 3rd place
Social Studies:
10th grade – Skylar Stapleton – 1st place
11th grade – Carson Chaney – 3rd place
Agriculture Sciences:
9th grade – David Raines – 1st place
11th grade – Ryan Shoemaker – 1st place
Math:
10th grade – Alex Shupert – 2nd place
11th grade – Jacob Campbell – 3rd place
ELA:
11th grade – Kayleigh Thompson – 3rd place
12th grade – Rachel Bolen – 3rd place
Speech:
Division II – Carson Chaney – 3rd place
Poetry:
Division I – Shaye Goon – 1st place
Division II – Areena Goon – 2nd place
Group Competitions
Technology – 2nd place – Victoria Roesseler and Kaitlyn Schumacher
Three Dimensional Design – 2nd place – Josie Taylor
Two Dimensional Design – 2nd place – Jessie Crawford, Rachel Bolen, Brooklyn Toole
Service Learning Board – 2nd place – Braylie Jones, Karissa Buttelwerth, Larissa Clift, Abby Hubbard, Jadyn Wright
Portfolio/Scrapbook – 2nd place – Keetyn Hupp, Olivia Wright, Kendall Sullivan, Kenlie Jones, Jaida Mason, Airyonna Newman, Hunter Grooms
Quiz Bowl – 3rd place – Preston Grooms, Madison Richey, Rachel Bolen, Skylar Stapleton
Technology – Alyssa Kendall, Morgan Blythe and Maddie Tumbleson
Apparel Design – 2nd place – Wylie Shipley, Delaney Harper, Marah Call
Campaign Skit – 3rd place – Kirsten Campbell, Connor Darnell, Alyssa Mays, Skylar Stapleton
Performing Arts Duo – 2nd place – Victoria Roesseler and Bell Hamm
Visual Arts
Division I onsite art – 2nd place – Kyla Mahon
Division II onsite art – 2nd place – Jessie Crawford
Division I Black and white – 3rd place – Kirsten Campbell
Division I Color – 1st place – Alyssa Kendall
Division II Digital Art – 2nd place – Daisy Holt
Division I Jewelry – 2nd place – Riley Richey
Division I Mixed Media – 3rd place – Harlee Brand
Division I Recyclable Art – 2nd place – Declan Metz
Division I Sculpture – 3rd place – Morgan Kell
Division I Woodworking – 2nd place – Shaye Goon
Division II Jewelry – 3rd place – Sierra Kendall
Division II Mixed Media – 3rd place – Garrett Bunn
Division II Recyclable Art – 2nd place – Areena Goon
Division II Sculpture – 2nd place – Jessie Crawford
State Officer
State Vice President – Myla Toole
Typically, National Beta State Conventions bring together students from across the state to compete in a variety of competitions ranging from academic and STEM-based to visual and performing arts. While State Convention, originally planned to be held in Columbus was cancelled for in-person competitions due to health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19, members worked hard while taking online tests and preparing competition submissions for their Virtual Convention. Their victories at the state level provide the opportunity to compete at the national level.
With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among high school students. Visit betaclub.org for more information.