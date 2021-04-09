Senior Profile- Kyle Reaves, Manchester High School

April 9, 2021 Mark Carpenter Senior Profiles, Sports 0
Kyle Reaves, MHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Kyle Reaves

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Josh and Angela Reaves

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Basketball,
Football, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Playing baseball with my boys

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Being able to accomplish so much in sports and getting the opportunity to play at the next level

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE
TO TRAVEL TO:
California

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“42”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Two and a Half Men, ESPN

FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working out

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Derek Jeter

FUTURE PLANS:
Playing college baseball at the University of Pikeville and studying Sports
Medicine