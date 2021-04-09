Senior Profile- Kyle Reaves, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Kyle Reaves

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Josh and Angela Reaves

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Baseball, Basketball,

Football, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Playing baseball with my boys

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Being able to accomplish so much in sports and getting the opportunity to play at the next level

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE

TO TRAVEL TO:

California

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“42”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Two and a Half Men, ESPN

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Working out

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Derek Jeter

FUTURE PLANS:

Playing college baseball at the University of Pikeville and studying Sports

Medicine