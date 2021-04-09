By Mark Carpenter

Off to a hot start in the 2021 high school baseball season, North Adams senior R.J. Taylor now knows where his baseball talents will take him next season. In a March 29 signing ceremony at North Adams High School, Taylor inked his letter of intent to extend his academic and athletic career at Bluefield State College.

“I decided early in my junior year that I wanted to play baseball at the next level and started to look for colleges,” said the North Adams senior outfielder/pitcher. “I looked around Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia, and Bluefield came up as just a good school that plays good competition and they had the degree I wanted.”

“I’ve visited the school once and it’s a nice campus and everyone seemed pretty friendly and I think being a college athlete the professors will understand and help me out. Bluefield actually has a new coach coming in next year and he seems to like me so it should be good. They have three junior and senior outfielders at the moment and they thing I can come in and fill one of those spots once they graduate.”

Looking back on his time at North Adams, Taylor reflects, “Other than COVID, I think just being a utility player and being able to player wherever Coach sent me will always stick out. Versatility was the key for me and I think that made me attractive to Bluefield.”

“I’m very excited for R.J. to be able to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level,” said North Adams head baseball coach Rob Meade. “He has a genuine love of the game and has worked hard to develop his skills as a high school baseball player.”

“I’ve enjoyed coaching R.J. and watching him grow as both a player and a young man. I believe he will continue to be someone that can contribute to his team at a high level.”

While at Bluefield, Taylor plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Technology.

“It’s a four-year degree and once I get the degree, if someone needs a road or bridge built, I’ll just contract out to do it.”

Bluefield State College is located in Bluefield, West Virginia, and the Rams are a Division II school playing in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.