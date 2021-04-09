Adams County Sheriff Intake and Release Report

March 19-26, 2021

Kristina Dawn Abbott, 35 of Peebles, Failure to comply, Book date 2/24/21, Release date 3/23/21

Barry Wayne Alexander, 59 of Peebles, Probation Detainer Court Hold, Book date 3/24/21, Release date 3/24/21

Kyle Nathan Allen, 27 of Winchester, Breaking & Entering-Trespass unoccupied structure possession of criminal tools, dangerous ordinance, or parts to make, Book date 3/19/21, Release date 3/22/21

Michael Joseph Benavides, 23 of Hillsboro, Felonious assault/knowingly cause serious physical harm, Book date 3/17/21, Release date 3/22/21

Michelle Lynn Bullock, 49 of Manchester, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 3/25/21, Release date 3/25/21

Jamie Marie Campbell, 34 of Peebles, Disorderly Conduct, Drug abuse, Schedule III-V, Book date 3/22/21, Release date 3/22/21

Daniel T. Carter Jr, 35 of Winchester, Domestic violence, Physical harm to family/household member, Book date 3/19/21, Release date 3/22/21

Eugene V. Doss, 33 of NA, Oh, Book date 3/18/21, Release date 3/19/21

Jessica B. Gardner, 35 of West Union, Failure to comply with a police officer, Possession of Criminal tools, dangerous ordinance, or parts to make, possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, w/prior, Book date 3/24/21

Patricia A. Hamilton, 40 of Manchester, Possession of drugs, Schedule I, II -1-5X bulk amount, Book date 3/25/21

Ronald William Hillard, 25 of NA, OH, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 3/17/21, Release date 3/19/21

Cory Nicholes Hisey, 23 of Winchester, Felonious Assault, knowingly cause serious physical harm, domestic violence, physical harm to family/household member, Book date 2/24/21, Release date 3/24/21

Michael Cane Huffman, 18 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 3/9/21, Release date 3/19/21

Randy D. Knight, 24 of Manchester, Book date 3/19/21

Ethan Harrison Leis, 28 of West Union, Probation Detainer, Book date 2/5/21, Release date 3/24/21

Robert D. Manning, 50 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 3/23/21

Dolores Jean Meeks, 52 of Manchester, Possession of drugs, Schedule I, II-less than bulk, Book date 3/18/21, Release date 3/22/21

Robert Benjamin Moman, 35 of West Union, Disorderly Conduct, Parole holder, Book date 3/23/21

Brooklyn Ladona Montgomery, 24 of Winchester, Failure to appear, fail to appear on felony charge, Book date 3/18/21, Release date 3/22/21

Steven R. Morgan, 49 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 3/20/21

Matthew Eugene Sheppard, 34 of West Union, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 3/22/21, Release date 3/23/21

Trayland Mathew Sullivan, 32 of Crooksville, OH, Failure to pay child support, Book date 3/22/21, Release date 3/23/21

Charles Travis Thomas, 71 of West Union, Tampering with evidence, cruelty to animals, Book date 3/19/21, Release date 3/25/21

Chad M. Tincher, 40 of Seaman, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 3/20/21, Release date 3/24/21

Justin Ray Unger, 31 of Peebles, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 3/21/21, Release date 3/21/21

Tammy Jo Wikoff, 48 of West Union, Petty Theft, Possession of drug abuse instruments, first offense, Book date 3/24/21, Release date 3/25/21

Cliffy Austin Lee Wood, 25 of Peebles, Driving under the influence, Book date 3/23/21