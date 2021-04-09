Adams County Sheriff Intake and Release Report

March 19-26, 2021
Kristina Dawn Abbott, 35 of Peebles, Failure to comply, Book date 2/24/21, Release date 3/23/21
Barry Wayne Alexander, 59 of Peebles, Probation Detainer Court Hold, Book date 3/24/21, Release date 3/24/21
Kyle Nathan Allen, 27 of Winchester, Breaking & Entering-Trespass unoccupied structure possession of criminal tools, dangerous ordinance, or parts to make, Book date 3/19/21, Release date 3/22/21
Michael Joseph Benavides, 23 of Hillsboro, Felonious assault/knowingly cause serious physical harm, Book date 3/17/21, Release date 3/22/21
Michelle Lynn Bullock, 49 of Manchester, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 3/25/21, Release date 3/25/21
Jamie Marie Campbell, 34 of Peebles, Disorderly Conduct, Drug abuse, Schedule III-V, Book date 3/22/21, Release date 3/22/21
Daniel T. Carter Jr, 35 of Winchester, Domestic violence, Physical harm to family/household member, Book date 3/19/21, Release date 3/22/21
Eugene V. Doss, 33 of NA, Oh, Book date 3/18/21, Release date 3/19/21
Jessica B. Gardner, 35 of West Union, Failure to comply with a police officer, Possession of Criminal tools, dangerous ordinance, or parts to make, possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, w/prior, Book date 3/24/21
Patricia A. Hamilton, 40 of Manchester, Possession of drugs, Schedule I, II -1-5X bulk amount, Book date 3/25/21
Ronald William Hillard, 25 of NA, OH, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 3/17/21, Release date 3/19/21
Cory Nicholes Hisey, 23 of Winchester, Felonious Assault, knowingly cause serious physical harm, domestic violence, physical harm to family/household member, Book date 2/24/21, Release date 3/24/21
Michael Cane Huffman, 18 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 3/9/21, Release date 3/19/21
Randy D. Knight, 24 of Manchester, Book date 3/19/21
Ethan Harrison Leis, 28 of West Union, Probation Detainer, Book date 2/5/21, Release date 3/24/21
Robert D. Manning, 50 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 3/23/21
Dolores Jean Meeks, 52 of Manchester, Possession of drugs, Schedule I, II-less than bulk, Book date 3/18/21, Release date 3/22/21
Robert Benjamin Moman, 35 of West Union, Disorderly Conduct, Parole holder, Book date 3/23/21
Brooklyn Ladona Montgomery, 24 of Winchester, Failure to appear, fail to appear on felony charge, Book date 3/18/21, Release date 3/22/21
Steven R. Morgan, 49 of Manchester, Probation Detainer, Book date 3/20/21
Matthew Eugene Sheppard, 34 of West Union, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 3/22/21, Release date 3/23/21
Trayland Mathew Sullivan, 32 of Crooksville, OH, Failure to pay child support, Book date 3/22/21, Release date 3/23/21
Charles Travis Thomas, 71 of West Union, Tampering with evidence, cruelty to animals, Book date 3/19/21, Release date 3/25/21
Chad M. Tincher, 40 of Seaman, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 3/20/21, Release date 3/24/21
Justin Ray Unger, 31 of Peebles, Disorderly Conduct, Book date 3/21/21, Release date 3/21/21
Tammy Jo Wikoff, 48 of West Union, Petty Theft, Possession of drug abuse instruments, first offense, Book date 3/24/21, Release date 3/25/21
Cliffy Austin Lee Wood, 25 of Peebles, Driving under the influence, Book date 3/23/21