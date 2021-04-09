By Allison Burton

Celebrate National Library Week by visiting the Adams County Public Library. Spanning from April 4 through April 10, show your support of your local library by utilizing your branch’s curbside, drive thru, appointment, or walk-up services. If you prefer to stay home, you can use one of our many online resources, including the Ohio Digital Library and Hoopla Digital. To learn more about what all we offer, please visit our website: adamscolibrary.org.

If you’re looking for something new to read or watch, check out our new items. Each month we add new novels, nonfiction books, and DVDs to our collection, which you can browse and place on hold using our online catalog. Among the new items for April are Karen White’s adult novel “The Last Night in London,” Naomi Klein and Rebecca Stefoff’s juvenile nonfiction book “How to Change Everything: The Young Human’s Guide to Protecting the Planet and Each Other,” and the instructional DVD “Entrepreneurship: How to Launch a Mission-Driven Company and Succeed.” To discover more new items, access the online catalog on our website.

Library Resource Spotlight: Need an Ohio legal form? Gale Legal Forms is a free database of customizable, do-it-yourself legal forms that are tailored to Ohio court specifications and requirements. You can download and print various forms relating to divorce, wills, power of attorney, and many other personal and business legal topics. This website even provides you access to Ohio state tax forms, attorney directories, and a legal glossary to help you understand the many legal terms you may run across in your work. To access this and many other resources, check out the “Resources” page on our website.

Don’t forget, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Curbside After School Meal Program for children, ages 18 and under. Each child will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 3 – 5 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Our current operating hours for each branch’s curbside, drive thru, appointment, and walk-up services are as follows: Manchester Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All Adams County Public Library branches are currently closed on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule an appointment, please call your local library branch.