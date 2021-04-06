By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A trip to Ripley for the Peebles Indians baseball squad on Tuesday afternoon turned out to be quite a memorable one in a number of ways. First off, the Indians picked up an easy Southern Hills Athletic Conference run rule win and secondly, it was the game of a lifetime for senior Wyatt Cluxton. Cluxton homered not once, but twice, clearing the fence with a three-run drive and later a grand slam to account for seven RBI’s in a 16-3 Peebles victory.

The Indians got their scoring parade started in the top of the second inning, scoring five unearned runs, all with two outs, getting tw0-run singles off the bats of Elijah Jones and Gage Grooms, and a bases loaded walk to pitcher Franklin Myers. Peebles added five more in the bottom of the third, first getting the three-run homer to left by Cluxton and then a later two-run single from Dawson Mills.

While Myers was pitching shutout baseball, the Peebles offense added on one more in their half of the fourth when Zane Knechtly led off with a triple to right center and came home on an infield hit by Ethan Beekman. The top of the fifth was another huge one for the Tribe offense, as they picked up their final five runs of the contest, A fielder’s choice off the bat of Knechtly drove home one and after a walk filled the bases, Cluxton cleared them quickly with a blast over the fence in left center, a “grand salami” that made it 16-0 and put the game in run rule territory.

Myers allowed the host Blue Jays just one hit over the first four frames and just ran out of gas in the firth, walking four batters and hitting another as the home team scored their only three runs of the game. Knechtly came on with two outs and struck out the only batter he faced to end the game, as the Indians improved to 3-3 on the season, 2-0 in the SHAC.

Peebles was back in action on Wednesday afternoon with another big conference battle on the road, facing the Manchester Greyhounds, who will be coming off an 8-4 conference win at Eastern Brown on Tuesday. Game time is 5 p.m. at MHS.