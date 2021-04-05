Lowell T. Morgan, 82 years, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his residence.

Lowell was born on Oct. 15, 1938, in Highland County, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Mary (Parr) Morgan.

In addition to his parents, Lowell was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Mae Morgan, who passed on March 27, 2015; a brother, Richard Morgan; and a sister, Clarice West. Lowell is survived by his two sons, Danny T. (Melinda) Morgan of Washington Court House and Darrin Morgan of Hilliard, Ohio; as well as a sister, Doris Edgington of Hillsboro; and two grandchildren, Kilby and Kyle.

Funeral services for Lowell were held on Saturday, April 3, 2021,at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. The ceremony was officiated by Homer Holsted. Burial followed at the Fairfax Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements ere handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

