Senior Profile- Faith Howell, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Faith Howell

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Joe and Tammy Howell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Just playing in the games

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Running 16’s in practice

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Making it to the Elite Eight

FAVORITE MUSICAL

ARTIST OR GROUP:

Shawn Mendez

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

France

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Happy Gilmore”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Good Doctor”

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Morton’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

My Mom

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to Ohio State to become a Pharmacist