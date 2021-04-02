Senior Profile- Faith Howell, North Adams High School

April 2, 2021 Mark Carpenter Senior Profiles, Sports 0
Faith Howell, NAHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Faith Howell

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Joe and Tammy Howell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Just playing in the games

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running 16’s in practice

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Making it to the Elite Eight

FAVORITE MUSICAL
ARTIST OR GROUP:
Shawn Mendez

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
France

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Happy Gilmore”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Good Doctor”

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Morton’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
My Mom

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to Ohio State to become a Pharmacist