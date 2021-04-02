Senior Profile- Faith Howell, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Faith Howell
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Joe and Tammy Howell
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Just playing in the games
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running 16’s in practice
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Making it to the Elite Eight
FAVORITE MUSICAL
ARTIST OR GROUP:
Shawn Mendez
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
France
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Happy Gilmore”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Good Doctor”
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Morton’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
My Mom
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to Ohio State to become a Pharmacist