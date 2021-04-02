Peebles baseball claims big SHAC win over Eastern

By Mark Carpenter

Pretty soon the word will spread that the Peebles Indians could be the surprise team in Southern Hills Athletic Conference and a home contest on March 30 with Eastern Brown only reinforced that idea. The Warriors were considered by many to have the top baseball squad in the SHAC, but no one told that to the Peebles roster. Scoring all their runs in one inning, the Indians held on behind the strong relief work of senior Dawson Mills to hang an upset 7-6 defeat on the Warriors.

Zane Porter got the starting nod on Tuesday for Coach Kenny Dick’s Indians and the Warriors were able to touch him up for single runs in both of the first two innings to take an early lead. With one more in the top half of the fourth, Eastern was up 3-0 before the Tribe came to bat in their half of the fourth and made a statement.

Sending 12 batters to the plate and knocking out Eastern starter Colton Vaughn, the Indians scored seven time to take the lead for good. Consecutive base hits by Wyatt Cluxton, Brock Johnson, Porter, and Franklin Myers began the frame and all four of those base runners eventually crossed the plate. With one out, Peebles got hits from Mills, Zane Knechtly, and Connor Myers, all of whom also scored and the Indians had taken a 7-3 advantage.

Eastern made things interesting, though, getting to Porter for a three-spot in the top of the fifth to cut the Peebles lead to a precarious one run at 7-6. But that was all the visiting Warriors were going to get. Mills cane in to relieve Porter in the top of the sixth and slammed the door on the Eastern offense, two perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts and the Indians had their second win in three games for the spring, and an important conference win to boot.

BOX SCORE

Eastern Brown

110 130 0- 6

Peebles

000 700 x- 7