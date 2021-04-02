Lady Indians pick up first ‘W’ with victory over Eastern Brown

By Mark Carpenter

After struggling out of the gates with three consecutive losses to begin the 2021 season, the Peebles Lady Indians varsity softball squad finally got on the winning track on March 30 as they hosted the Eastern Lady Warriors in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action. Behind two big offensive innings, the Lady Indians managed to pick up that elusive first win as they topped the Lady Warriors by a final count of 9-5.

Both teams went scoreless in their respective first inning at-bats and Eastern got the scoring started with a second inning run off of Peebles starter Lanie Johnston. The Lady Indians had an answer, however, as they put a four-spot on the board in their half of the frame. Avery Store led off by drawing a walk, stole second. then came home on a base hit by second baseman Darby Mills. Mills also stole second, went to third on an error that allowed Cadence Carroll to reach safely, the scored on a Baylie Johnston single to make it 2-1 Peebles.

Carroll was later cut down on the base paths and Johnston scored on another Eastern miscue in the field. Marisa Moore reached on a base on balls and raced home later on a passed ball to give the home team a 4-1 advantage.

The Lady Indians added to their lead in a big way when they came to bat in the bottom of the third, scoring five more times- Avery Storer, Lily McFarland, Cadence Carroll, Maris Moore, and Lanie Johnston all crossed the plate to give the Peebles girls a commanding 9-5 lead. They didn’t score again in their final three at-bats, but they had enough of a comfortable cushion to survive.

Eastern got to Johnston for two runs in the fifth and two in the seventh and did actually end the game with the bases load, but Johnston got the final out on a strikeout swinging to preserve win number one for the Lady Indians.

Johnston fired the complete game for the win, allowing just one earned run and striking out six Eastern batters.

The next outing for the Peebles girls will come on Tuesday, April 6, another SHAC contest, when they will travel to Ripley to face the Lady Jays.

BOX SCORE

Eastern Brown

010 020 2- 5

Peebles

045 000 x- 9

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 4-2-2-2, L. Johnston 4-0-1-1, Lloyd 3-0-0-0, Nichols 4-0-1-0, Storer 2-2-0-0, McFarland 3-1-1-0, Mills 3-1-1-1, Carroll 2-1-0-0, B. Johnston 3-1-1-1, Barr 0-1-0-0, Team 27-9-7-5.

Extra-Base Hits: Moore 2B(2)