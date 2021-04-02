Lady Devils drop first two games

By Mark Carpenter

With an inexperienced squad, struggles were expected early for the 2021 North Adams lady Devils softball squad and that has been the case as the Lady Devils have dropped their first two outings.

On March 30, the Lady Devils traveled to Whiteoak to open their season and their Southern Hills Athletic Conference slate, facing the host Lady Wildcats. Though the outcome was an 18-6 defeat, North Adams coach Kelly Boerger was pleased with her team’s effort at the plate, “hitting and scoring some runs”.

At Whiteoak, the Lady Devils dug themselves an early hole as the home team tallied seven runs in the bottom of the first inning off of North Adams starter Kaylee Tumbleson. The Lady Devils answered with three of their own in the top of the second with Libby Meyers, Tumbleson, and Teagan Lloyd all crossing the plate to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Unfortunately for the visitors, the Whiteoak second inning didn’t go any better as the Lady Cats tacked on seven more to take a comfortable 14-3 advantage after two.

The Lady Devils scored their final three runs of the game in the top half of the third, this time seeing Sydney Collett, Riley Richey, and Mona Edwards toe the dish to temporarily slice the Whiteoak lead to 14-6. But the Lady Cats added one run in the bottom of the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth to open up a 12-run margin. When North Adams went down in order in the top of the fifth, the run rule conference win belonged to the Lady Cats.

On Wednesday, March 31, the Lady Devils were again on the road and dropped a decision to Portsmouth West and will be back in action on Monday, April 5, beginning a busy we