Kennedy fires no-no, Lady Hounds rout West Union

By Mark Carpenter

After dropping their first outing of the season, the Manchester Lady Greyhounds softball squad made it three wins in a row on March 30 as they hosted the West Union Lady Dragons in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action, the conference kickoff for both teams. This one turned out to be a lopsided one, with the experienced Lady Hounds and the young and learning Lady Dragons. It was also a memorable day for Lady Hounds’ senior pitcher Brooke Kennedy, who fired her second career no-hitter as the home team, on the strength of a huge 13-run fourth inning, claimed a 19-0 run rule win over their visitors from the county seat.

“The Manchester offense pounded out 13 hits in their four at-bats, getting two knocks each from Kennedy, Jenna Campbell, Gabby Brown, Kameyl Carter, and Zoey Fuchs. All of that backed up Kennedy in the center circle as the Lady Hounds improved to 3-1 on the season and West Union dropped to 1-2.

“It’s always good to get a conference win against a county rival,” said Manchester head coach John Kennedy. “Brooke had really good command again and pitched really well in getting here second no-hitter. I love that she didn’t walk anyone and that they didn’t get a ball out of the infield against her. We have a solid defense, especially in the infield, so if our pitchers can keep the ball on the ground we can have a lot of success.”

“Our bats took awhile to get going today but we had a number of girls collect two hits. It was a good overall team win with everyone contributing.”

Kennedy breezed through the West Union lineup, whiffing the first five batters she faced, and was only one hitter away from a perfect game. The only Lady Dragons to reach base came in the second inning when West Union’s Audrey Weakley reached on an error.

the Lady Hounds got all the runs they needed in the bottom of the first off of West Union starter Carly Leonard, as the home team scored five times to take the early advantage and the added one more in the bottom of the second when Hannah Hobbs walked and later stole home.

The Manchester offense blew the game open when they came to bat in the bottom of the fourth when they sent 18 hitters to the plate, hitting off Leonard and West Union reliever Sara Boldman. Kennedy helped her own cause with a pair of two-base hits in the inning. When Kennedy struck out Paige Carroll to record the final out of the fifth inning, she had the no-no and Manchester had their third win.

BOX SCORE

West Union

000 00- 0

Manchester

510 (13)x- 19

W. Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Ford 2-0-0-0, Boldman 2-0-0-0, Leonard 2-0-0-0, Stapleton 2-0-0-0, Dozier 2-0-0, Weakley 2-0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0-0, Hall 1-0-0-0, Shivener 1-0-0-0, Carroll 2-0-0-0, Team 16-0-0-0.

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Hobbs 2-4-1-1, Kennedy 4-2-2-2, Applegate 3-2-1-1, Campbell 4-3-2-1, Young 3-2-0-0, Brown 3-3-2-2, Carter 4-2-2-4, Roberts 2-0-1-1, Fuchs 2-0-2-1, Rideout 2-1-0-0, Dunn 0-0-0-0, Team 31-19-13-13.

Extra-Base Hits: Applegate 2B, Brown 2B, Campbell 2B, Carter 2B, Kennedy 2B (2)

W. Union Pitching: Leonard (L) 3 IP, 4H, 7R, 7ER, 6BB, 2K

Boldman 1 IP, 9H, 12R, 1ER, 3K

Manchester Pitching: Kennedy (W) 5 IP, 0H, 0BB, 10K