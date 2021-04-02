Greyhounds run rule West Union in SHAC baseball opener for both

By Mark Carpenter

Coming off a shutout loss to Portsmouth Clay on Monday night, Coach Josh Reaves and his Manchester Greyhounds were right back in action on Tuesday, March 30, hosting the West Union Dragons in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference opener for both squads. The game was actually the first of the regular season for Coach Joe Kramer’s Dragons and some of those first-day jitters came though for what Kramer says is a very inexperienced team. It was the Hounds who growled on Tuesday as they used an eight-run fourth inning to run rule the Dragons 12-0.

‘I liked the enthusiasm our team showed today,” commented Coach Reaves. “That was good to see coming off the loss the night before.”

Junior Logan Bell got the starting nod for the Hounds down in order in the top of the first, setting the stage for his offense to get all the runs they eventually needed in the bottom half. Bell himself led off with a sharp double to left off West Union starter Ethan Boldman. Bell came home when the next hitter, Cade Colvin, singled to left. One out later, Jackson Poole singled to put runners at the corners and Colvin came home on a sacrifice fly to right off the bat of Ryland Wikoff. A base hit by Karson Reaves plated Poole and the Hounds had an early 3-0 advantage.

Bell had another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the second and Manchester added another run in their half, With one out, Daulton McDonald blasted a triple to right center and raced home on a sacrifice fly by Colvin that made it 4-0.

The Dragons got their only hit of the game with two out in the third, a bloop single to left by nine-hole hitter Wes Ellis, and then loaded the bases on back to back walks to Chase Taylor and Derrick Pell, but the three were left stranded when Bell got Colby Harover swinging for the final out of the frame.

After a scoreless Manchester third, Poole came on to pitch for the Hounds and fanned three West Union hitters, bringing his team to the plate for what turned out to be a decisive bottom of the fourth. In that at-bat, Manchester sent 14 batters to the plate off of Boldman and WU relievers Joseph Wood and Derrick Pell, scoring eight times to put the contest in run rule position. Base hits by Drew Kennedy and McDonald began the rally, and later consecutive base knocks by Kyle Reaves, Poole, and Wikoff fueled the fire. When the smoke had cleared the scoreboard showed the home side with a commanding 12-0 advantage.

With Poole still on the mound for the Hounds, the Dragons went down in order in the top half of the fifth, the run rule was enforced and the Manchester squad had chalked up their first “W’ of the 2021 campaign.

Bell was the winning pitcher for the Greyhounds, going three one-hit shutout innings, with Poole hurling the final two frames.Boldman was tagged with the loss for West Union.. Manchester banged out 11 hits in the win, spread out among eight different hitters.

The Greyhounds were scheduled to be back in action on Thursday, April 1, another SHAC contest, and another county battle with a trip to North Adams to battle the Green Devils. The Hounds will be on the road on Saturday, traveling to Miami Trace for a doubleheader.

The Dragons will also be back on the diamond on Saturday, on the road to Felicity for a double dip with the host Cardinals.

BOX SCORE

West Union

000 00- 0

Manchester

310 8x- 12

W. Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Taylor 2-0-0-0, Derrick Pell 1-0-0-0, Harover 2-0-0-0, Wood 1-0-0-0, Steed 2-0-0-0, Fulton 2-0-0-0, Dakota Pell 2-0-0-0, Boldman 2-0-0-0, Ellis 2-0-1-0, Team 16-0-1-0.

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Bell 2-1-1-1, Colvin 2-2-2-3, Kyle Reaves 4-1-1-2, Poole 3-2-2-2, Wikoff 2-1-1-2, Karson Reaves 2-1-1-1, Lucas 2-1-0-0, Kennedy 3-1-1-0, McDonald 2-2-2-0, Team 22-12-11-11.

Extra-Base Hits: Bell 2B, Poole 2B (2), Kyle Reaves 2B, McDonald 3B

W. Union Pitching: Boldman (L) 3.1 IP, 9H, 9R, 1K, 66 pitches

Wood 0.1 IP, 1H, 3R, 2BB, 1K, 27 pitches

Derrick Pell 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0R, 2 pitches

Manchester Pitching: Bell (W) 3 IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 5K, 44 pitches

Poole 2 IP, 0H, 1BB, 4K, 30 pitches