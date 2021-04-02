Green Devils pull off big win at Whiteoak

By Mark Carpenter

It is likely far too early in the spring baseball season for any win to be considered an upset, but for Coach Rob Meade and his North Adams Green Devils, a Tuesday trip to Whiteoak proved to be a very profitable one. Coming off a tough 15-4 loss to Southeaster in their Monday night opener, the Devils opened Southern Hills Athletic Conference action with a road trip to one of the conference’s toughest venues to face a perennial SHAC baseball power in the host Wildcats.

Playing errorless defense behind the strong pitching of senior hurlers Seth Meade and R.J. Taylor, and getting a clutch base hit from another senior, Wyatt Roades, the Devils were able to pull off what some might term an upset as they downed the Wildcats on their home field by a final score of 3-2.

“This was a quality win for our team,” said Coach Meade. “Whiteoak is traditionally a very solid baseball team and winning at their place is a tough task. “A big key to the win was us playing clean defensively, not committing any errors. They put pressure on us numerous times throughout the game and we were able to strand most of their runners.”

The visiting Devils struck first on Tuesday, getting a run in the top of the first inning off of Whiteoak starter Landon Barnett when Seth Meade led off the game with a double to left and came home on a one-out single by Taylor. The score remained at 1-0 as North Adams starter Seth Meade fanned seven Whiteoak hitters out of the nine outs recorded.

The Cats tied the score off Meade in the bottom of the fourth, the starter’s final inning of work, but that deadlock was fleeting as the Devils answered with a run in their half of the fifth. After the first two batters went down swinging, Asher Young drew a walk, stole second, and came home on a base hit to center by Seth Meade, giving North Adams a 2-1 advantage.

The Wildcats threatened in the bottom of the fifth against Taylor in his second inning of relief, but the home team didn’t score and the Devils added what turned pout to be a crucial insurance run in the top of the sixth.Taylor led off the frame with a two-bagger to center and came home later on a clutch two out, two strike base hit by Wyatt Roades for the third North Adams run of the game.

Whiteoak got one back off Taylor in the bottom of the sixth, and got the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh, but a pop-up to the catcher and a ground ball to second base were the final outs recorded as the Devils escaped with the exciting 3-2 triumph.

Seth Meade went four innings on the mound for the win, with Taylor going the final three to pick up the save. The pair combined to allow just two hits while striking out nine. They did issue nine walks but always seemed to be able to work out of trouble.

“We got really solid pitching from Seth and R.J. and they both produced for us on the offensive side too,” said Coach Meade. “Wyatt’s hit was clutch late in the game and gave us an important insurance run.”

“I was pleased with the leadership we got from our experienced guys and saw some growth from our younger guys. This is the type of win we can build on and I’m very proud of the way we played.”

The Devils were scheduled for their first Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest on Thursday, April 1 when they hosted the Manchester Greyhounds in an all-Adams County match up. On Saturday, April 3, North Adams is slated to host Western Latham in a noon doubleheader.

BOX SCORE

North Adams

100 011 0- 3

Whiteoak

000 101 0- 2

North Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): S. Meade 4-1-2-1, Roush 3-0-0-0, R.J. Taylor 3-1-2-1, C, Meade 3-0-0-0, Lung 3-0-0-0, Roades 3-0-1-1, Rothwell 2-0-0-0, Shupert 2-0-0-0, E. Taylor 1-0-0-0, Young 2-1-0-0, Team 26-3-5-3.

Extra-Base Hits: S. Meade 2B, Taylor 2B

Whiteoak Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Roades 3-0-0-0, Barnett 3-0-0-0. Emery 4-0-0-0, Price 2-1-0-0, Griffin 3-0-0-0, Roberts 2-0-1-1, Stone 0-1-0-0, Gross 2-0-0-0, Donahoo 1-0-0-1, Butler 1-0-0-0, Team 21-2-1-2.

Whiteoak Pitching: Barnett (L) 5 IP, 3H, 2R. 2ER, 2BB, 13K, 92 pitches

Stone 2 IP, 2H. 1R, 1ER, 29 pitches

N. Adams Pitching: S. Meade (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 1R, 1ER, 5BB, 8K, 83 pitches

Taylor (S) 4 IP, 1 H, 1R, 1ER, 4BB, 1K, 48 pitches