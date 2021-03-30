Cecil Leonard Young, age 92 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. Cecil was born May 9, 1928 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Hartzel and Belva (Steward) Young. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marcella Young and daughter Deanna Parker.

Cecil was a member of the Beasley Fork Church and attended the Cornerstone Church.

Survivors include two sons, Stephen Young and Kevin Young, both of West Union; son-in-law David Parker of Blue Creek; granddaughter Stephanie King of Blue Creek; great grandchildren Christa Hoffman of Valseck, Germany and Raegyn King of Blue Creek; and special friend Janice McCarty of West Union.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Tim Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery with military graveside services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – noon.

During visitation and funeral services, masks will be required and social distancing rules will apply.