Anthony Alan Alcorn 28 of Winchester, Ohio was born on Dec. 14, 1992 in Xenia, Ohio. He went to the Lord on March 14, 2021 as a result of a homicide in Gresham, Oregon.

Anthony loved his family and doing anything outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Hugo Coday.; his maternal uncle Chris Richey, Sr.; his cousin Charles Richey; his friend/brother Devon Walker; his paternal grandmother Mary Alcorn; paternal grandmother Rita Call; and paternal aunt Rose Alcorn.

He is survived by mother Cindy Jo Preston and stepfather Mark Preston of Winchester, Ohio, and his father Tony (Sherry) Alcorn jr. of Mount Orab, Ohio; brother Brandon (Heather) Alcorn of Winchester, Ohio; sister Kristion Alcorn of Winchester, Ohio; step brother Tad (Christa) Preston of Hamilton County, Ohio; step sister Hannah Preston of Hamilton County, Ohio; nephews Kylo Nichols Kolton Alcorn; niece Zoey Preston; maternal grandmother Betty Coday of Winchester, Ohio; maternal Aunt Tina (Jim) Townes of Sardinia, Ohio; maternal uncle Clifford Coday of Winchester, Ohio; paternal uncle Charles (Nancy) Coday of Winchester, Ohio; paternal grandfather Tony Alcorn Sr. of Fairborn, Ohio; paternal grandfather Kenny Call of Gallipolis, Ohio; paternal aunt Angie (Johnny) Toner of Fairborn, Ohio; paternal uncle Ike (Kelly) North of Fairborn, Ohio; paternal aunt Tina (Doug) Alcorn of Fairborn, Ohio; paternal aunt Mary (Anthony) North of Fairborn, Ohio; paternal aunt Tonya (Bill) Call of Gallipolis, Ohio; best friends Winston Delk of Seaman, Ohio and Jimmy Dressell of Winchester, Ohio; and many more family and Friends. Anthony was loved by so many. B

eam-Fender Funeral Home will have graveside services at the Cherry Fork Cemetery on Route 136 at 1 p.m on Saturday, April 3rd 2021. Celebration of his life will be at the Sardinia American Legion at 110 College Ave, Sardinia Ohio immediately after the service.