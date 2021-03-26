Brian Hunt, WUHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Brian Hunt

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Sam Hall

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball, Track, Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:
Easily football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
That feeling before a game

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Turning the stuff back in
after the last game

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting six picks in an eighth grade game against the Eagles

FAVORITE MUSICAL
ARTIST OR GROUP:
Juice Wrld

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
I don’t really know

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Game Plan”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
All-American

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing Xbox

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Tom Brady

FUTURE PLANS:
Have a family and be
successful