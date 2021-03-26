SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Brian Hunt
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Sam Hall
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball, Track, Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT:
Easily football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
That feeling before a game
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Turning the stuff back in
after the last game
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting six picks in an eighth grade game against the Eagles
FAVORITE MUSICAL
ARTIST OR GROUP:
Juice Wrld
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
I don’t really know
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Game Plan”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
All-American
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing Xbox
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Tom Brady
FUTURE PLANS:
Have a family and be
successful