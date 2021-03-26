SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Brian Hunt

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Sam Hall

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Basketball, Track, Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:

Easily football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

That feeling before a game

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Turning the stuff back in

after the last game

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting six picks in an eighth grade game against the Eagles

FAVORITE MUSICAL

ARTIST OR GROUP:

Juice Wrld

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

I don’t really know

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Game Plan”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

All-American

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing Xbox

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Tom Brady

FUTURE PLANS:

Have a family and be

successful