By Mark Carpenter

Recent seasons have been tough on the North Adams Lady Devils softball program and as the 2021 campaign looms ahead, the Lady Devils will be looking for a boost of confidence, and some steps of progress. Losing the 2020 season was hard on the North Adams squad, as Coach Kelly Boerger explains.

“Missing last season was detrimental to our girls, to both their physical and mental confidence,” says Boerger. “They did not get to build on the skills they had been working on from the previous season (2019) and it truly affected their mental game as well. I actually had a few players not come back this year due to ;just not feeling it’ after missing last season.”

Just looking to make steps in a positive direction, the Lady Devils take a relatively young roster into the 2021 season, led though by a trio of seniors- Maleia Eldridge, Madison Richey, and Sydney Collett. They will be joined in the dugout by juniors Mona Edwards, Savannah Gorman, and Kaylee Tumbleson; sophomores Tori Staggs, Jaylynn Collett, Riley Richey, Emma Moore, Libby Myers, Maddie Tumbleson, and Morgan Blythe; and freshmen Teagan Lloyd and Rylee Murphy.

“I think our team’s strength this spring is the positive attitude that the girls bring to practice each day,” says Coach Boerger. “They know that we have a lot to work to put in yet they come in with a smile on their face and ready to do whatever drill we throw at them. In terms of weaknesses, I’d say we need to work on our fundamentals, and increase our confidence and our ability to work together as a team. Missing last year took away the ability to grow and get together as a team so figuring out what everyone’s role on the team is continues to challenge us.”

One of the finest softball pitchers in North Adams history, Jade (Spriggs) Young, is an assistant coach this season and she will work with a staff that will begin with Kaylee Tumbleson, who worked in relief in 2019 and will now move into a starter’s role. According to Coach Boerger, Tori Staggs and Rylee Murphy could also see a lot of innings this spring.

On the other end of the battery will be Teagan Lloyd, backed up in the catcher’s position by Libby Myers and Tori Staggs. “We are young and inexperienced at the pitcher and catcher positions,” says Boerger, “but as the season goes in, I think things will fall into place there.”

“We have a few experienced players back in our juniors and seniors so we will look to them to be the team leaders by example and by encouraging and motivating our younger players.”

No matter how they slice it, the schedule will be full of potholes for the Lady Devils, who open up on Tuesday, March 30 with a trip to Whiteoak for their Southern Hills Athletic Conference opener. North Adams will also face some challenging non-conference battles as well as the normal rigors of the SHAC.

“We have a few non-conference games against teams that we haven’t played in the past that I’m looking forward to,” said Coach Boerger. “We’ll play Hillsboro and Portsmouth West and we have a doubleheader with Felicity on the schedule. I think the SHAC will be fairly competitive as a whole. Fairfield is good every year, they play small ball really well. Manchester has a great returning senior pitcher and a standout sophomore pitcher as well, and they can hit the ball. Eastern brown always has a solid team and I know West Union has a new coach so I look for them to make improvement this year.”

“For us to have any success, each girls needs to walk up to the plate with confidence, learn to shake off mistakes, and become more comfortable playing as a team. As the season progresses, we will continue to learn and grow and as our girls increase their softball IQ, I think we might surprise a few teams out there.”