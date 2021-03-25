Andrew Brand, NAHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Andrew Brand

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Jason and Angel Brand

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Playing with the boys

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
COVID-19

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating Rock Hill in the district semi-finals

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Juice Wrld

PLACE YOU’D LOVE
TO TRAVEL TO:
Bali

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Patriot”, “8 Seconds”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The 100

FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging with my brothers

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Any hibachi grill

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Landon Anderson

FUTURE PLANS:
Become a rodeo star