SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Andrew Brand
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Jason and Angel Brand
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Playing with the boys
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
COVID-19
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating Rock Hill in the district semi-finals
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Juice Wrld
PLACE YOU’D LOVE
TO TRAVEL TO:
Bali
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Patriot”, “8 Seconds”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The 100
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging with my brothers
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Any hibachi grill
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Landon Anderson
FUTURE PLANS:
Become a rodeo star