SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Andrew Brand

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Jason and Angel Brand

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Playing with the boys

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

COVID-19

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Beating Rock Hill in the district semi-finals

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Juice Wrld

PLACE YOU’D LOVE

TO TRAVEL TO:

Bali

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Patriot”, “8 Seconds”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The 100

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging with my brothers

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Any hibachi grill

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Landon Anderson

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a rodeo star