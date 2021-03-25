Men’s Golf League returning to ACCC

Submitted Sports

During the 2020 Pandemic, golf developed a resurgence as many people who were required to social distance decided to pull out their golf clubs and take up the game again after years of not playing. Still others, took up the game for the first time.

The Adams County Country Club has been a staple of the community for many years, and is offering a great deal for anyone considering doing either of the above. For the first time ever, the course is offering single memberships of $295 to those who join the Men’s League this year. This price includes your league fees—so that it allows you not only to play in league, but also any time you want for the next year.

This price is only for those who sign up for the Men’s League. The Men’s League is based on 90% handicap, and flighted (Championship, 1st, 2nd, and Senior Leagues) in order to even the field if you are not quite as talented as other golfers in your flight. If enough golfers are signed up, there may even be more flights to add.

“One of the things I heard working at the course last year is that the Country Club needed to make their prices reasonable for a nine-hole course. Upon investigation of other nine-hole courses in the area, while they may be cheaper than this great rate, they also charge extra for any leagues you get in, and their cart prices for 18 holes are anywhere from $10-$18 per every round. The Adams County Country Club is charging $5 for every 18 holes for cart rental—which now makes it the best value in the area—if you are a member,” said Jim Walls, league secretary for over 25 years. “It also helps keep the course operational, which is important for Adams County Additionally it gives you the opportunity to socialize and develop great friendships while still socially distancing—which is still important at this time.”

Here are some of the advantages to becoming a member this season:

• The membership including cart fees ($5 for 18 holes) is the best in the area.

• League members can get league fees reimbursed through script for shooting the low or second low handicap round each week of the 14-week league. This amount is usually $5-10 dollars a week depending on how many sign up.

• Members do not pay green fees, and only $5 cart fees for any scramble or tournaments.

• League members can play matches any day of the week or weeks in advance.

• League members are eligible to win prizes at the end of league by winning their flights, and also a porterhouse steak dinner for everyone in league on the final night for $18

• The club has purchased five new electrical carts from Stonelick Hills, and enough carts are now available for events, leagues, scrambles, high school matches, etc.

• The greens have been re-worked and re-seeded and should be in great shape for the upcoming season.

• The clubhouse porch and restrooms have been renovated to improve the experience.

• The practice green has been re-established.

• New flags and ball washers are now available.

Convinced and ready to have fun golfing at an unprecedented reasonable rate, and just a short drive from Highland or Brown County? If you are interested in playing in the Men’s Golf League at the Adams County Country Club in West Union, you need to sign-up no later than Thursday, April 29.

League play is for nine holes. The ACCC is located at 9597 OH-SR125, West Union, OH 45693. The league is open to age 18 (includes graduating seniors) and older. The cost for green fees and league fees for non-members for the 14 night league is $100 total (green fees and league membership) if you choose to play in league only, and not get a membership.

Finally, are you not available on Tuesday to play? You have vacations this summer? No problem. Before the first night, you will be given your schedule and opponents contact numbers for the year, and you can play your matches on any day, or weeks ahead of time, by calling your opponent and turning in your scorecard.

The clubhouse may not respond to your calls or be open during bad weather, so you can sign-up by contacting Jim Walls at (937) 217-6039. The Men’s League will begin Tuesday, May 4. Take advantage of this great deal by calling today,