It’s a fun time of the year

By Mark Carpenter

As I pen another brilliant piece of work, the temperature outside is delightful, the office doors are propped open, and it’s good time of the year to be a sports fan. There’s so much going on that I’m not sure that even SportsCenter can keep up. For me, it’s a tiny break between winter and spring sports seasons, but I still manage to be overwhelmingly busy. But that’s okay, makes me pretty to easy to keep up with.

March Madness is in full swing and yes, I’ve heard all of the UK haters and their snide comments, but I have thick skin. After all, is it better to not be in the tournament or to be in and lose to a 15 seed in the first round? This is such an odd year for the NCAA tournament, honestly teams weren’t evenly matched and mid-majors as they are referred to, are making quite a statement thus far. Thought I have little interest in who wins it all, I have caught a few games just because there really was nothing else on TV all weekend. But to be truthful, her team is high-quality but I’ve seen enough of Sister Jean.

We are now less than a month away from the NFL Draft and as always, we Bengals fans are all excited about this offseason and pinning our hopes high on the 2021 season. Of course, we will likely be let down but that’s the fun of being a Bengals fan. It’s easy to be a fan of a team that wins every year, but so much more fun to never know what awaits the next season. Personally, I’m satisfied with the Bengals’ offseason to this point. Hopefully, there are more free agents in the mix, especially offensive linemen, which frees up that #5 draft pick to find Joe Burrow another weapon. You can find big dudes who can block in later rounds, or they could just come to Peebles. A new tight end who comes from Florida would fit real well, just my thought. I will miss A.J. Green, class act all the way.

We’re a week away from Opening Day so we have to get some Reds baseball out of the way before we can worry about football. Because of circumstances beyond my control, I won’t be at Opening Day for the first time in a long while, but I’ll find a television. One of the local schools had the audacity to schedule their spring sports pictures on Opening Day, hope they do those in the morning. (Just kidding.)

As far as the outlook for the Reds season, who knows? I heard an MLB commentator last week predict the Reds to be the best hitting team in baseball. Hmmm. can’ be worse than last year for sure. Shortstop is still not settled and as far as the starting pitching goes, that may have gone from the team’s biggest strength to its biggest weakness. It used to be “Spahn and Sain and pray for rain”, for the 2021 Reds it may be “Castillo and pray- for Sonny Gray”.

Don’t forget that my finally also throw our support behind the New York Mets, so we always have a fall back, and a fall back that looks really good going into this season, but again with pitching issues, other than that “stud” Jacob Degrom (my spouses’ description of course). Unless Fox Sports Ohio gets their streaming issues figured out, we may be watching a whole lot more New York baseball than Cincinnati baseball.

On the local high school front, the baseball and softball regular seasons get underway this Saturday, so I get busy again. That’s okay, if the weather stays like it is on this Monday afternoon, it’ll be all good. I’m not going to be crazy enough to anger someone by picking who I think might win or lose baseball and softball games, we’ll just let it play out. Track season starts soon too, best photos on the hurdles.

Admittedly, I’m a bit out of practice on spring sports, haven’t written about or photographed either for two years. So it’s kind of like exhibition season for me too, even more so with me trying to adjust my eyes to the outside light to keep from getting plunked on the head with a foul ball. If that happens, don’t worry about me, just make sure my camera is okay. Priorities.