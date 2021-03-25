Adams County Senior Center New

By Teresa Carr, Administrative Assistant

Information from Area Agency on Aging District 7- Caregiver Assistance Newsletter, March, 2017 (which is just as important today, especially during this Pandemic) – Better Communication

• When the Person in Your Care is Angry – It can be frustrating when working hard to care for someone who argues, refuses to follow directions, and is even verbally abusive. Sometimes, these are the behaviors that accompany diseases such as Alzheimer’s (AD). Other times, the person is frustrated by feeling sick or without control over many aspects of their life, and takes these frustrations out on those around them, especially the caregiver. Remember, they are upset about the situation, not you.

• Encourage Cooperation – First, make sure they understand what you are asking. They may be confused, especially in cases of dementia, or may be feeling ill and simply unable to respond quickly.

Make Sure They are Comfortable and Not Sick – They may be confused, over-stimulated, or in physical pain.

Be a Listener – Take time to ask the person in your care how they are doing. Sometimes, combative behavior is a symptom of a deeper issue. For example, a person may refuse to be bathed because they are feeling modest. Or, they may refuse to eat in response to a sense of loss of control. Giving the person choices can make them more likely to cooperate.

Be Patient – Your schedule may be overwhelming, but the person in your care is on their own schedule. Allow more time than usual for simple tasks. Too many activities at once can provoke a reaction because the person feels overwhelmed.

Remain Calm – Seeing you calm may help calm them down. When the person is upset, delay the personal care if possible. Can the task you are attempting be delayed until the person is calmer?

Do Not Contradict Their Reality. Affirm their feelings. Say, “I see you are angry.” If they believe something to be true, do not disagree, unless it poses a physical threat.

Track the Behavior. Keep notes on times of day, frequency, or type of behavior problem.• Tips on Changing What YOU Do – You may not be able to control the other person’s behavior, but you can control your own. Here’s how to appear less confrontational to the person who is agitated:

• Stand to the side of them or at eye level rather than towering over – especially if there are

several people tending to them at once.

• Don’t expect an immediate response. Allow extra time.

• Keep the room calm. Turn off the TV and radio.

• Speak clearly and slowly. Repeat softly what is necessary.

The HEAP winter program for State assistance for 2020-2021 will be handled as follows: if you need assistance filling out your application, please drop off your documentation for a staff member to make copies of your documents, fill out your application, then contact you when completed. We are trying to keep everyone healthy and safe during this difficult time. Thank you for your understanding. Deadline to apply for State HEAP is May 31, 2021.

