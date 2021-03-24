Lawrence J. Nath, Sr., 83 of Verona, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at his home.

He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy (Tihey) Nath; loving father of Lawrence J. Nath (Fiance Charlene Thut), Laura Cleary (Bob Tomney), Amy Day, Anthony Michael (Dana) Nath, and Michael Douglas Nath; stepfather of John Yohman and Michelle Baker; grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of seven, withtwo more on the way.

Larry was a Volunteer Fireman at the Verona Fire Department for three years, and was previously with Monroe Township where he served as chief for 12 years. He enjoyed model trains, gardening, woodworking, and feeding the birds and squirrels.

The family thanks Bridges Hospice for their wonderful care. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 2-7 p.m. at the Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Aternative Services, Inc. in Oakmont. Masks and social distancing is required, no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time.

A private blessing service will be held in the funeral home with burial to follow in the Verona Cemetery, Oakmont next to his wife.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Verona Volunteer Fire Department, 465 Parker St. Verona, PA 15147.