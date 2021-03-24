Hansel Wallace, age 84, of Peebles, Ohio, died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. Hansel was born Jan. 19, 1937 in Grayson, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by wife, Wanda Lee Wallace and parents, Johnny and Lula May Watson Wallace.

During his marriage to Wanda, they welcomed five children, Robert Hansel, Judy Lee, Debbie Evelyn, Annette and Loretta. Hansell; and had four siblings, John “Junior”, Emma Lou, Betty Lou, and Geneva.

The private graveside funeral will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

The Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.