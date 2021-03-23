Kiersten Saunders, MHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Kiersten Saunders

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Kris and Jessika Saunders

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Softball, Golf, Track, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Spending time with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bus rides to games

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning my first game as a varsity player

FAVORITE MUSICAL
ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“God Bless the Broken Road”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Ranch”

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Physics

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Cheesecake Factory

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Khloe Kardashian

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Florida State
University