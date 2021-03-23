SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Kiersten Saunders

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Kris and Jessika Saunders

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Softball, Golf, Track, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Spending time with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Bus rides to games

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning my first game as a varsity player

FAVORITE MUSICAL

ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“God Bless the Broken Road”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Ranch”

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Physics

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Cheesecake Factory

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Khloe Kardashian

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend Florida State

University