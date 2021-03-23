SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Kiersten Saunders
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Kris and Jessika Saunders
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Softball, Golf, Track, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Spending time with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bus rides to games
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning my first game as a varsity player
FAVORITE MUSICAL
ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“God Bless the Broken Road”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Ranch”
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Physics
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Cheesecake Factory
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Khloe Kardashian
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Florida State
University