Manchester Council discusses upcoming projects, unemployment payment, and police issues

Manchester Village Council met on March 16 to discuss project updates and ideas — the meeting turned sour over business regarding unemployment payments and the dissatisfaction with police coverage.

Steve Mack with IBI was present to update on the Sewer, Water and Storm Sewer Projects.

“A single bid was received [from Unger Construction Co.], they’re a West Union firm. Their bid amount was $1,596,660. The engineer’s estimate was $1,600,000, so they came in about .2 percent under the bid. Based on Unger’s bid being complete and below the engineer’s estimate, IBI Group recommends the Village of Manchester accept the Ohio EPA’s principal forgiveness loan amount of $1,556,660. Currently, there are no EPA principal forgiveness funds available for additional or unforeseen occurrences for this project. However, there remains $2,574 in principal forgiveness funds available from the original phase of the project which can be used. Manchester, Unger and IBI will coordinate and prioritize the construction schedule to maximize completion of the most important items first,” said Mack.

A motion by Councilman Michael Phipps to approve the bid from Unger Construction in the amount of $1,596,660 for Phase Four of the project was seconded by Councilman Troy Jolly, the council agreed.

“I met with [Economic Development Director] Holly Johnson. The land that the Land Bank [has] at [500 East Main Street] where they tore the green house down, they are making that property a welcoming spot for us. They’re doing this at their cost, and when they give it back to us it will be a finished piece. Doug Rule will be placing some stones, [also at his cost]. They made a sign with our new logo on it, and they’re going to plant some trees and make a nice area,” said Mayor Teresa Blythe.

The new welcoming sign will be eight feet by eight feet. Blythe hopes the property will be done by Community Cleanup Day so that the new sign can be unveiled to kick off the event.

Fiscal Officer Kayla Bowman reported she has been working on the ODNR grant for the new kayak launch ramp.

“[Councilwoman] Lori [McCartney] is going to write the new NatureWorks grant. We wanted to keep the property downtown [at 24 and 22 East Main Street], and she has some excellent ideas as to what we can do with it,” said Councilman Christine Henderson.

McCartney will also solicit ideas for the properties from village residents.

“I would just like to openly thank Holly Johnson. She really has a big heart for Manchester. I’ve been working with her for many years, and she is always good about sharing everything with us and telling us what’s available. The new kayak and canoe launch pad, she brought that information to me. People in the northern part of the state are happy that we are applying, and they want us to have these grants. Without Holly and her information, distributing that to us — she’s just so good to us. So, I just want to give her praise tonight for all that she does for Manchester,” said Henderson.

A motion to pay unemployment benefits for a former employee for the amount of $506.31 did not pass. Councilwoman Regina Adams had to abstain; Jolly voted no. The motion died due to a lack of positive votes.

“I do want to say that through the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation, we pay them in every year, and then there’s a reimbursement to that. If we don’t pay them — or, when we do pay them and they reimburse us, they will keep those funds from the reimbursement amount. So, we do a payroll true-up report, and they will uphold those funds, but it would not be until next year and we would receive late fees and penalties on it until it is paid,” said Bowman.

McCartney said so they pay it one way or another.

“Technically I don’t write them a check for it, but they would receive their funds from that. They will withhold more money from us from the late fees and the penalties,” said Bowman.

McCartney asked if they could hold this motion until next meeting.

“I just received the invoice, so I don’t know if we’re allowed to rerun that. I don’t know that they will take us to collections, like I said, that reimbursement part isn’t until next year, so. I don’t know what will happen,” said Bowman.

Blythe asked when the penalties and late fees will incur.

“Each month that it is not paid there will be late fees,” said Bowman.

Jolly said that somebody somewhere needs to argue to the state that the employee was terminated prior to COVID-19.

Blythe said they did appeal it.

“Numerous appeals, but never argued to the fact that she was terminated prior to COVID-19. That argument has never hit the state,” said Jolly.

“There was a second employer associated with this in benefit payout, and I think they had tried to appeal it again. It said the appeal was denied due to the benefits already being issued, so they would not even open it up to have a second appeals review because it’s already been given,” said Bowman.

Blythe said that anybody that was getting unemployment when COVID-19 hit automatically qualified.

“She didn’t start getting it until COVID-19. We was not making — basically when you took office, not to point it out, but that’s when she started receiving her compensation. She did not receive it under Skip [Wagner’s] administration, because he kept arguing the fact. The moment you took office, that’s when it started being paid,” said Jolly.

Blythe said that was not true.

Jolly said the clerk could pull the roll.

“No. unemployment was paid out, but we did not make a payment on it until later,” said Bowman.

Henderson asked if the vote could be rescinded.

“We can bring it up next month can’t we?” said Phipps.

Village Solicitor Tony Baker said they could bring it up at the next invoice.

“Right. Then there may be more charges by then,” said Bowman.

McCartney said that was the only option they had at this point.

“Just to point out, Skip lost the appeals because there was no documentation to back up why she was fired,” said Blythe.

Jolly reported that he had received two complaints by Joyce Couch.

“She received a letter from Victor Feeney. He sent out a letter to several people and said he was asked to come here to the village. She received a letter [that said] he was wanting to buy her property for $1, and he’ll pay all back taxes. She was upset, because she’s one of the citizens who pays her tax bills in January, the day after she gets her tax bill for the whole year. I talked to Victor Feeney personally about it, and said he was [upsetting] our good paying citizens, and he is. Especially with letters of this nature. She is complaining about it, so I know there’s other complaints, because I talked to Christine,” said Jolly.

Blythe said she was approached and received the letter; someone brought it to her house.

“I flat out told them that he does not work for the village. I then called Mr. Feeney and told him that, while I cannot stop him from sending any letter to anyone offering to buy their property, his letter needs to make sure that it does not imply that he is working for the village. Anyone that receives that letter can absolutely tell him no, and that’s the end of it. I told him, as well, we’re grateful that you want to come in and invest in the village, [but] I don’t know that that is the best way to do it. Again, I told him the letter needs to be different, because it cannot infer that he is working with the village or for the village in trying to obtain these properties. He understands that. He is doing this on his own. We cannot stop him from sending out letters,” said Blythe.

Adams said there was a problem with the letter verbiage.

A motion by Henderson to accept Resolution 2021-8 A resolution authorizing the creation of the protection and safety levy fund (fund 2904) and declaring the same as an emergency was seconded by Adams, the council agreed.

“I’m going to be honest with you, our sheriff’s protection is lousy. I hate to be the only one to keep arguing this. It’s lousy, it is. We have 19 cops in this county — 19. Brown County has 65. I don’t even think they’re including those numbers with the state troopers. Seriously, it’s lousy. I know we have one or two cops that live in Manchester. But, our protection — we had a fist fight out in the middle of US 52. I know, because I saw it. I witnessed it. I called the cops because it interrupted my business. It created a distraction on my end. We had a fist fight on US 52, and I’ve heard countless complaints that we have a sheriff’s department that comes down and they take reports. They can’t respond to emergency calls because they don’t have the manpower, and they don’t have the cops. If they do, they’re always somewhere else and not here. We’re not even getting our 29 1/2 hours that they promised us,” said Jolly.

Blythe said they’re also not paying them.

“We’re not, you’re right. But I’d rather be paying it and getting it then not paying it and not receiving it. So, and I hate to be the only one — I’m on a soapbox, I get it, but if anybody else don’t see this you’re obviously as blind as Ray Charles, or you’re being oblivious to where you don’t want to see the truth. It’s got to be addressed. I don’t know what to do about it, I know some answers we can do, but I’m argued that we can’t, so. It is an issue, and I don’t know how we address it,” said Jolly.

Blythe said when there is no one applying for jobs, and the sheriff’s department is short anyway, so that makes it difficult to put someone in Manchester.

“However, they are down here quite a bit. I will get a report from him on how often and how long they’re down here. I mean, I’ve been in the community building several times just stopping in, and we’ve had an officer in here doing some reports and stuff. I know they’re in town, I see them. So, again, when no one is applying for a position — and it is down everywhere. We are looking into some options. I talked with [—] about a constable, and I think we had somebody ask about looking at another police department to help cover us. I need to still talk to Kimmy [Rogers] about that, but everybody is short handed. That doesn’t help. But honestly, I think our sheriff does a great job. Everytime that I know they’ve been called, they’ve responded,” said Blythe.

“What else are they going to do? I know they’ve arrested people on 8th Street for stuff,” said Blythe.

Jolly said they have no prevention; Manchester isn’t even getting their 29 1/2 hours.

“They’re down here a lot. They’re here in the mornings, they’re here in the evenings,” said Blythe.

Jolly said you can’t count the School Resource Officer.

“I’m not counting the School Resource Officer. I’m talking about the ones that I see sitting downtown as I go to work, or when I come from lunch. They’re here. I will get a report from Sheriff Rogers on how often they’re down here,” said Blythe.

Jolly said the report they need to see is the working hours in the village.

“I think when you see those hours, rightfully so, you should be as upset as I am and other people in the town are,” said Jolly.

Blythe said because they don’t have a dedicated officer, they’re not paying for the protection.

“We’ve went through six, Teresa. We’ve went through six cops in this town since we have hired the Sheriff’s Office to protect us. We’ve went through six,” said Jolly.

Blythe said that’s because they leave the sheriff’s department.

“He hired them full-time. I’m not here to debate it, I’m just presenting a problem. I don’t know what we do to fix it. But, obviously it’s a problem, and it’s a huge problem,” said Jolly.

“I have to agree with Councilman Jolly on this. I think the crime in this town — and I know we can’t do anything about it right now, we’re doing the best we can — but it seems a lot of time we’re just throwing a rock in a river trying to hit a fish. The cops will come here, there will be no problems, the cops leave, the problems come. We’ve got a big problem on Third Street and Jack Roush Way. I’m up at 4 a.m. just about every morning with my trucking company, so I walk outside and there’s people walking around. I just know that is a trouble spot, and it’s not going to get any better. I’ve talked to some of the EMT’s, and at all hours of the night there’s people over there prowling around their cars, beating on the doors to get in,” said visitor Ed Reinhardt.

Adams said the problem areas were Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Streets.

“It’s gotten bad, and I know we can’t do anything about it,” said Reinhardt.

Blythe said she would get in touch with the Sheriff and maybe he could get someone in Manchester at those hours.

“That’s what I was going to say. If you could get them down here from midnight to 5 – 6 a.m.,” said Adams.

A motion by Phipps to adjourn was seconded by Adams, the council agreed. Meeting minutes will be approved by Council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.