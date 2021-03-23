Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on March 8, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Diane Ward, and Barbara Moore. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Heath Huskey.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfers of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were filed for the Board’s review: Feb. 2021 Veterans Services Commission; Dog and Kennel Department for week ending March 5, 2021.

The Board discussed the following issues: Air Evac membership; Airport Authority funding and expenditures; Adams County Welcome Center Capital Budget Grant; Obsolete copier disposal.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the disposal of obsolete copier equipment in accordance with ORC 307.12 (I).

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a consulting and brokerage agreement with Grady Enterprises, Inc. for services pertaining to medical, prescription drug plans, dental, vision, and life coverage for the county health program.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the blanket travel authorization for Auditor David Gifford to attend the County Auditor’s Association Executive, Legislative and Conference Planning for the 2021 upcoming year. The meetings will be held on the first Thursday of each month at the Embassy Suites Dublin, 5100 Upper Metro Place, Dublin, Ohio and the travel expenses will be 250 miles at.42 cents for the total reimbursement of $105 for each meeting.

Holly Johnson, Director of Economic Development, met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Spectrum (Charter) broadband expansion; 2021 ARC Power Grant applications submitted to State; ODSA Grant Agreement/Palmer’s Ashland Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Project.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the fourth amendment to a grant agreement between the Adams County Board of Commissioners and the Ohio Development Services Agency for the former Palmer’s Ashland Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Capital Budget Grant/Adams County Welcome Center; Airport Authority funding and expenditures.

A conference call was held with Brian Miller, ODNR, for an update on the Capital Budget Grant agreement for the Adams County Welcome Center and Notice to Proceed.

Commissioner Ward was excused at 11:55 a.m. due to a personal family commitment.

At 11:30 a.m. a public hearing was held regarding a petition filed by Winchester Township trustees calling for the vacation of a portion of Miller Road, T-56, Winchester Township. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen was present for the hearing.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the partial vacation of Miller Road, T-56 as petitioned by Winchester Township trustees.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to proclaim the week of March 7-13, 2021 as 4-H Week in Adams County. Those present for the reading of the proclamation were: Kristy Watters, OSU 4-H Youth Development Educator; Mathew Swearingen, Kendra Grooms, Alexa Rowe and Elayna Kingsolver, and Adams County OSU Extension 4-H Members.

Brett Harbage, ADA Coordinator, and Lori Baldridge, Southern Ohio Regional Liaison, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose Office, along with Stephanie Lewis, Director, Board of Elections and Holly Johnson, Director, Economic Development met with the Commissioners to discuss ADA compliance, accessibility to the Annex building and grant availability.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.