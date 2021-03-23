Board of DD members sworn in

Submitted News

The Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities Board Members were sworn in by the Adams County Clerk of Courts Larry Heller on March 10 at their regular monthly meeting. The board welcomes the newest members Susan Sexton and Sherry Larson.

Pictured above, from left, Larry Heller, Shirley White, Linda Waugh, Judy Hazelbaker, Chairman Marti Knauff, Sherry Larson, Vice-Chairman Amy Queen and Susan Sexton.

March is DD Awareness Month and the board’s mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities to live, learn, work and be involved in their community.

For more information on Developmental Disabilities services, please call (937) 544-2574, ext 25 or visit www.adamscbdd.org.