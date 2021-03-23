Become Sodium Savvy

By Marsha McCormick, SNAP-Ed Program Assistant, OSU Extension, Adams County

Most Americans love the taste of salt, but excess salt in our diet plays a large role in high blood pressure. Everyone, including kids, should limit their daily sodium intake to less than 2300 mg a day, about the amount in one teaspoon of salt. Adults 51 and older, African Americans of any age, and individuals with high blood pressure, diabetes, or chronic kidney disease should further reduce their sodium intake to 1500 mg a day.

Unfortunately, the average American consumes about 3,400 mg of sodium a day and you may be surprised where this sodium is found. Even if you do not add salt to food when cooking or at the table, you are likely consuming more sodium than you think. More than 70 % of the sodium we consume comes from processed and restaurant foods, not the saltshaker. Some of the top sources of sodium in our diet include breads, pizza, and sandwiches with cold cuts, cheese and sauces which are all high in sodium. Other foods on this list are salty snacks, soups, burritos and tacos, and chicken dishes. As I have reduced the amount of sodium I consume over the years, I have found that breaded chicken sandwiches or tenders at restaurants taste very salty to me, to the point that I just do not order them. As Americans have become so accustomed to eating large amounts of salt, the restaurants keep adding more to their recipes because they want us to like their foods and be returning customers.

As a result of our high sodium diets, blood pressure rises with age in the USA and other countries where people consume as much or more sodium as we do. In these countries, 90% of the population will develop hypertension at one point in their lives. However, in countries that do not consume high amounts of salt, blood pressure does not rise with age. This is important because increased blood pressure is the number one risk factor for stroke, heart, and kidney failure and a major risk for heart attacks. Even if our blood pressure stays within normal limits, excess salt interferes with normal artery function and impairs blood flow.

What can you do to decrease your sodium intake? Eat fresh rather than processed foods and limit portion sizes when you do choose foods like processed meats and canned soups, chili, and ravioli. Adding cheese to recipes also adds a lot of sodium, so use this sparingly. Cooking more at home from scratch while limiting added salt, helps you have more control over your sodium intake. While canned vegetables often have added salt, they also have potassium which can help lower blood pressure. Choose canned vegetables without added salt when possible, but if you purchase them with salt you can drain and rinse them in a colander to significantly reduce the sodium content.

Read the nutrition facts label to see how much sodium a food contains. Often people are surprised to learn that an otherwise healthy breakfast cereal may be high in sodium even though it does not taste salty. Condiments like soy sauce, ketchup, pickles, olives, salad dressings and seasoning packets are high in sodium. Use natural flavorings like onion, garlic, herbs, and spices to add flavor to foods. Both lemon juice and vinegar can mimic the flavor of salt without added sodium and you may want to try some of the no salt seasoning mixes available at the grocery store.

Contact me at mccormick.3@osu.edu or call the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339 for more information.