Regina M Jones, 89 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Regina was born in Sidney, Ohio, on Dec. 5, 1931, the daughter of the late Louis and Agnes (Denman) Bagley.

In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by both her first husband, Ellsworth Turner and her second husband, Ralph Jones. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Turner; and by two sisters.

Regina is survived by a son, Donald (Pam) Turner of West Union; and two daughters, Carol (Kenny) Crawford of West Union and Dorothy White of Jacktown; as well as a stepson, Joe (Nancy) Jones of Leesburg; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Turner of Peebles. Regina will be missed by her nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Regina will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Delwin Griffin. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Freeland Hollow Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

