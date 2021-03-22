Pamela Elizabeth Ward, (Pammy), age 60, of Mayhill, Ohio went into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Adena Regional Medical Center after a hard fought battle with COVI-19.

Pammy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Ritchie; their three children, Alexander, Maeve, and Lukas; her mother, Frances Brannan Ward; her brother Roger Ward; and sisters, Janette Fitzmaurice and Missy Parker. Pammy also leaves behind many precious nieces, nephews, much loved family members, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at noon at the West Union Southern Baptist Church with Heath Huskey officiating. Burial will follow in the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- noon the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Pammy’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.