Billie Jean Teegarden, nee Bell, age 79, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Mercy West Hospital in Cincinnati. She was born Sept. 4, 1941 in Manchester, Ohio, daughter of the late Arthur And Mary Shelton Bell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty McCollum and Donna Hendrix; and grandson, Austin Abel.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Melvin Teegarden; son, Kelly Teegarden; daughter, Penny Abel and husband Timothy; grandsons, Lucas, Caleb, Brady, and Tyler Abel; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.