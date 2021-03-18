Senior Profile- Saylor Kremin, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Saylor Kremin

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Marc and Karisa Kremin

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Cheer stunts

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting a broken nose

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Cheering at the Convo

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE

TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Green Mile”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

English

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Kayaking, fishing, and

riding four-wheelers

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

O’Charley’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Dolly Parton

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college and major in Criminal Justice and Pre-Law