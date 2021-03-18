Senior Profile- Saylor Kremin, Peebles High School

March 18, 2021 Mark Carpenter Uncategorized 0
Saylor Kremin, PHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Saylor Kremin

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Marc and Karisa Kremin

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Cheer stunts

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting a broken nose

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Cheering at the Convo

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE
TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Green Mile”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
English

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Kayaking, fishing, and
riding four-wheelers

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
O’Charley’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Dolly Parton

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college and major in Criminal Justice and Pre-Law