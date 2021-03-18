Senior Profile- Saylor Kremin, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Saylor Kremin
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Marc and Karisa Kremin
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Cheer stunts
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting a broken nose
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Cheering at the Convo
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE
TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Green Mile”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
English
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Kayaking, fishing, and
riding four-wheelers
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
O’Charley’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Dolly Parton
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college and major in Criminal Justice and Pre-Law