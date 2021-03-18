By Rick Houser

I don’t really know just why I got to thinking on this but here I am. When the calendar was invented, they made 365 days and every fourth year an extra day is added and it has been deemed l”eap year”. It is true that is a lot of days to keep track of and so the days have been divided into months and yes, that does make keeping track easier. I guess the question then arises just why do we need to keep track of them in the first place? Well if we did not, just how we would know when Christmas would be?

We now know there is a good reason for the calendar but I see an even better reason. Every day some folks look at the calendar and say to themselves, “Well I’ll be. Today is my birthday!” For most, the news gives cause to be happy that another year has passed. To the young, the day means there will be a good chance of some gifts and a cake with candles to blow out as those around you sing “’Happy Birthday” to you. As the calendar passes on and you are in your middle years you see it is your birthday but are too busy living life. Between the job and the family who has time to sing to me? Still you think to yourself, “Well life still must be good because here I am”. Maybe in those years, you might receive a card or two and that lets you know your day on the calendar is still noticed.

However when you hit retirement age you see your day on the calendar and you are somewhere between hoping no fuss is made and thinking nobody will remember and that is just as well as I don’t care to see that many candles on a cake. .

I guess I got into thinking on this as just in my immediate family I have already seen some special dates arrive. We began the year with my granddaughter Quinn’s second birthday on Jan. 2 and followed by her Mom and my daughter-in law’s special day on Jan. 21. For everyone’s information, the years do not appear on the calendar.

In February, my oldest grandson Simon celebrated his 13th birthday on the 9th and the next one of those I guess will be 16. By turning thirteen is of course one of those, benchmark years. Next up is my daughter Meghan who celebrates on the 28th day of February on the calendar and again I must remind you all that a calendar does not list years.

After seeing several important dates pass so far this year, I think of all that brought me to this date, March 17, also known as St. Patrick’s Day. This day means more than just green and Irish. It meant it was my sister Peg’s birthday. Now Peg fit the mold for St. Patrick’s Day as she was a redhead with green eyes and freckles and if pushed, a fiery temper. She was 12 years my elder and maybe she did not have such a bad temper just a baby brother who pestered her. Therefore, for Peg, it was in no way difficult to remember her birthday and there was always a cake with “Happy Birthday” spelled out in green icing.

It also might have been that since we were leaving winter behind and spring was on its way in and we had gone a long time without a holiday, that Peg’s birthday on St. Patrick’s Day made the occasion bigger at our house. Peg was not a person to want to be made over but I can tell you that as my big sister, we did make over her a lot, as did my parents. Since there was Irish in our blood we tried to act a little more Irish but we always learned that our blood was not that much Irish. Probably since Peg was the oldest and the first, she was looked at as our leader. I always think as my brother Ben and I moved more out into the world we had learned quite a bit from Peg. She was our pathfinder and leader. As she learned more and more that existed outside our farm, she would try to pass it on to us.

Peg moved away when I was 12, close to Dayton, and only returned on weekends and holidays. I guess this gave us a reason to look forward to her coming to visit. I know that when she was around I was usually at her side. Between her being so much older than I and only staying a short time, it allowed me reason for very intense attention. As it was with my parents, brother, and sister, there was a closeness that is unlike any other kind in the world. A bond and a tight knit one to say the least. Peg was was the perfect sibling to be first to venture out into the big world. I would not have been so good. I think being at the back end fit me perfect so I could see where the rest of the family had gone and keep track of it.

Sadly my big sis left us over 20 years ago and it was much too soon I can assure you. Her leadership has been missed by all of us in the family, and I am sure among her friends. This I is why St. Patrick’s Day means a little more to me than it used to.

These days I do not need a calendar to remember her, as I always will. This is also the reason to remember the calendar and whose birthday it just might be. As long as we are all here together, we should let the rest know that you are happy that they added another year to the calendar. Not to age us but to remind us we had another year together. There my friends is the biggest gift we get.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics.