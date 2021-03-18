Manchester’s Kennedy taking basketball talents to Thomas More University

By Mark Carpenter

After what could arguably be called the finest high school girls basketball career in school history, Manchester’s Brooke Kennedy will be continuing her academic and athletic pursuits at the next level. In a signing ceremony held in the It’s gymnasium on March 3, Kennedy signed her letter-of-intent to continue her basketball career at Thomas More University.

In the final regular season game of the 2020-21 campaign, Kennedy broke the school’s all-time girls scoring record, ending her career with 1,289 points, eclipsing the mark previously set by Morgan Johnson. She also hauled down 1,058 rebounds, the rare career double-double. Her 336 career blocked shots rank her 25th in the history of the Ohio High School Athletic Association. She was a four-time All-Conference selection, a two-time First Team All-District Coaches Association, two-time OPSWA Second Team All-District, a three-time Honorable Mention All-Ohio, all of those awards coming from her accomplishments on he basketball court.

Kennedy has been more than a basketball standout at MHS, also excelling in volleyball and softball. She has nee a two-time All-District selection in softball and a three-time All-Conference and All-District choice in volleyball.

“ I first went to one of the Thomas More Elite Camps and as soon as I stepped on campus, it just felt right to me,” Brooke told the Defender. “The coach is great and the team seemed to have amazing chemistry so it just felt like the perfect fit for me. I went o watch one of their practices and the coach introduced me to the players on the team.”

As far as her time in Manchester is concerned, Kennedy would like to be remembered for the efforts she made to get to this point.

“I really just want to be remembered for all the hard work that I have put in, in the gym over the years, and it all pays off. I really need to thank my parents for always pushing me to be the best that I could be, and all my friends for their support, plus all the coaches I have had in other sports that also pushed me to excel.”

For the last two seasons of her high school basketball career, Kennedy had the privilege of being coached by her father John, who doubled at the signing ceremony as a proud coach and father.

“Brooke has had a lot put on her plate during her career here and had to play a lot of different positions, making her very versatile,” said John. “That versatility is one of the main reasons she has made it to the next level and had a pretty good career at Manchester. We didn’t reach our team goal of that first district championship but two sectional titles in a row had never been done here before.”

“I’m thrilled to see Brooke go to such an outstanding program as Thomas More. It’s a great feeling as a coach and as her father.”

The Thomas More Saints are an NAIA program and a quite successful one, standing at 25-1 for this season at press time, a #1 seed in their bracket on the national championship tournament. The school, located in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, is a member of the Mid-South Conference and led by head coach Jeff Hans, who was also n hand for Kennedy’s signing ceremony.

“I watched Brooke in AAU summer ball a few times and noticed the different things she can do on the court,” said Coach Hans. “her size, her length, her athleticism, all of those stood out for me, along with being a versatile player who could score inside, outside, or mid-range. That’s what we look for.”

“We have a lot of players back next year and Brooke knows that and knows what she has to do. But we don’t have anyone 6’1” and athletic like her. She’ll have the chance to come in and earn some playing time, we try to play 9-10 players a game. It will all depend on how she comes in and works and picks up what we do.”

“