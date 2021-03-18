HB 67 passes House; tests, graduation requirements alleviated for students

By Ashley McCarty

The Ohio House of Representatives passed Substitute House Bill 67 on March 4 that would provide relief to school students who are returning to school this spring by providing provisions laid out in the bill.

The legislation is sponsored by State Representatives Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) and Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) and allows students to use end of course grades instead of mandated tests for the graduation point system and grade equivalency system from House Bill 164 from the 133rd General Assembly.

Breaking it down, the bill would:

— Provide flexibility for graduation requirements

— Allow home educated schools to forgo end of year assessments

— Extend end of year testing windows to up to two weeks

— Extend date for reporting data for the state report card from Sept. 15 to Oct. 14

— Waive the state-only American History assessment

The legislation began as a bill to seek a waiver for all federally mandated tests for the 2020-2021 school year. However, the U.S. Department of Education sent out a notice that they would not be issuing any waivers of this kind for mandated testing for any schools in the U.S.

Bird and Koehler re-worked the bill to still fit the needs of Ohio students.

“Substitute House Bill 67 is not the bill we set out to pass. But it is the bill we need to pass to provide relief to students we thought would be back full-time in August of 2020, not March of 2021. This bill provides relief to teachers who care deeply for their students and it sets up schools to return to full-time attendance in the Fall of 2021 with as few scars as possible from the state’s response to the coronavirus,” said Koehler.

The bill passed by a vote of 93-1.

“Given the disruption of COVID-19 throughout our school district, I love the idea of spending less time taking tests (State Tests) and spend the remainder of the school year learning,” said ACOVSD Superintendent Richard Seas.

MLSD Superintendent Brian Rau has maintained his position with state testing.

“I would like to have state testing, because it provides us a benchmark of where the students are academically. I have no problems with that. Now, some could argue, well, you could save instruction time if you didn’t test. That is a fair point, you can’t argue with that. We here at Manchester, I do not have benchmark testing per se, so this would at least provide a foundation and base to see just where we are. What I don’t want to see happen is for those scores to be tied to any kind of accountability measures. Which the report card, I get that. But you have EdChoice vouchers, right now both the High School and Elementary School are in independent status,” said Rau.

That is phenomenal, and he would not want their identification changed as a result of doing poorly on a test when the districts’ have been in COVID-19 restrictions.

“So, I do not want anything done with the accountability measures. If you want to test us, that’s fine. I have no problems with that, but the accountability measures I am not in favor of. My take on graduation requirements, what they should do — and this is just me speaking — I wish they would take these Freshman, Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors, take away all the state part of it. Take away the state testing accountability with graduation requirements. Let the districts’ decide graduation for credits they’ve earned and stuff locally,” said Rau.

State testing can start again with incoming eighth-graders, he said.

“So, at least give us time to recuperate from no state testing last year, and a lack of instruction last year and this year. I’m hoping that someone makes the decision and sees the difficulty of reaching the state requirements. Some schools are going to struggle and some kids are going to struggle to meet some of those requirements. I do wish the emergency clause would be in there if they vote for it — if it goes in the favor I would like. Now, I definitely wouldn’t want the emergency clause if they’re going to say you’re still going to be held accountable. That’s not right, either,” said Rau.

One of the most crucial components of the bill was the emergency clause, which would implement the legislation immediately.

“Sub. House Bill 67 directly affects testing in the state of Ohio for our K-12 students. That testing begins in weeks. March 22 I think is the first date. Waiting 90 days for this bill to take effect would basically put us in the middle of June. Not supporting the emergency clause in this bill is abandoning our students, our schools, our school districts and our communities; parents, teachers, students, everyone. This bill needs to pass immediately, this bill needs to go into effect immediately. Again, not voting for the emergency clause basically abandons our students in the state of Ohio,” said Koehler.

Despite the earnest plea of Koehler to his constituents, the emergency clause failed 57-38, meaning the bill would not take effect until June, long after tests have been administered.

“Apparently they’re not thinking about this school year. So, the question becomes, what is there intent? I don’t know. If it definitely did not pass the House, it means that it’s going to take effect in June. That means nothing for this school year. So, I’m curious to see what their thinking was. I don’t know what the rationale is,” said Rau.

Seas expressed a similar level of disappointment.

“The emergency clause is necessary so the the provisions of the bill can be enacted immediately,” he said.

The future may not remain so dismal, however, as the emergency clause still has a chance to be reinstated in the Senate.

“If it’s in the district’s favor, [I hope they reinstate it]. If they’re going to waive the accountability requirements, if they’re going to waive other things, then yes, it needs to be done immediately for this year. We’ve already put these current Seniors in such a position. We took away a lot of things from them last year, we took a lot of things away from Seniors last year. So, let’s not make it more difficult for these students to get a diploma so they can go out and start what they need to do with college or the workforce, or the military, whatever the case is,” said Rau.

The MLSD Superintendent finds himself baffled as to what goes on in the chambers.

“So, if it’s in our favor, institute it, but I wouldn’t want representatives to come down to Manchester and then say, okay, well, this is what you’re going to do, and this is the only way the students are going to graduate. That’s not fair to the kids. So, it’s going to be interesting to see the final take on this and what’s going to happen,” said Rau.

Sub. House Bill 67, which has gained the support of the Ohio Education Association, now awaits consideration in the Senate.

“If House Bill 67 is to be timely and effective, the emergency clause needs to be in House Bill 67,” said Seas.