Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton

Do you need a COVID-19 test to get back to work or school? The Adams County Public Library is partnering with the Adams County Health Department to offer COVID-19 Take-Home Test Kits to the public for free. To perform the test, you’ll need a smartphone, tablet, or laptop with a webcam; an email address; and an internet connection. You’ll also need to download the free NAVICA app and live chat with an eMed telehealth proctor to guide you through the test and read your results. To pick up your test, simply visit your local library branch and use their curbside or drive thru services to state how many test kits you want. This is COVID-19 testing done from the convenience of your home with accurate results you can trust.

Remember, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Curbside After School Meal Program for children, ages 18 and under. Each child will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 3 – 5 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Library Resource Spotlight: If you need to place multiple copies of an item on hold for a book club or classroom project, you can use the “Multiple Item Holds” link on our online catalog. Simply sign in with your library card number and PIN, search for the title you need, then select the “Reserve This Copy” link next to which copies of the item you would like. You can repeat this step until you have the desired amount of copies placed on hold, and then easily track them through the “My Holds” menu on the catalog.

Our current operating hours for each branch’s curbside, drive thru, appointment, and walk-up services are as follows: Manchester Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All Adams County Public Library branches are currently closed on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule an appointment, please call your local library branch.

For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website: adamscolibrary.org.