Adams County cases decline, county returns to orange

By Ashley McCarty

Cases continue to drop and counties shed their scarlet letters as COVID-19 appears to be on the decline.

As of March 11, the Adams County Health Department reported a total of 2,188 cases, 39 deaths, with 2,087 recovered and 52 active cases. As of March 11, the Adams County Health Department has administered 2,250 inoculations.

Last Thursday at his weekly coronavirus press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that individuals 50 and older were now eligible for vaccine. Additionally, people with Type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease were also eligible.

Around 1.2 million Ohioans fall under the 50 to 59 age group; around 250,000 have end-stage kidney disease, and around 170,000 people have Type 2 diabetes. Individuals aged 50 and above account for 97 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

With the eligibility for vaccine rapidly increasing by the week, the pressure to fulfill those needs falls upon the shoulders of local vaccine providers such as the Adams County Health Department.

“It may make it a little bit harder for the older people to get in. We certainly don’t have everyone over 65 done, so it may make it more of a challenge for them to get an appointment. It just increases the pool. We’re pretty busy with appointments throughout the week, so just because you expand the pool doesn’t mean you’re going to get more people through in a week. But, hopefully now that they’ve been trying to get more providers online, and hopefully they’re sending vaccine out to more of providers, that will help,” said Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel.

On the list of future providers is Walmart.

“Adams County Regional Medical Center is still [providing vaccine]. I don’t think HealthSource is providing any more in Adams County. It’s just going to make it more of a challenge. You have more people competing for really the same amount of vaccine each week. So, eventually the amount of vaccine will increase and they’ll have more providers doing this. So, eventually it’s going to be better, it just may make it a little more challenging in the short-term,” said Hablitzel.

DeWine also announced that nursing homes and assisted living facilities would now be allowing visitors, providing most residents are vaccinated and coronavirus cases in the surrounding area are limited.

Under new policy, indoor visits can only be limited when fewer than 70 percent of residents in the nursing home are vaccinated, the building is in a county with a COVID-19 test positivity rate greater than 10 percent, or there’s an outbreak of coronavirus in the facility.

Officials will not restrict visits if a single coronavirus case is found in the nursing home, but visitation will be suspended for all residents if multiple cases are found in different parts of the facility. Visits will also be restricted to residents diagnosed with the coronavirus or in quarantine.

“I think if they follow those guidelines, essentially they’ve been infection free in the units, I think the risk is probably small. You have to weight the risk with benefits. Some of these people in nursing homes haven’t had visitors for a year, and that’s hard on people’s physical and emotional health. There’s a lot of moving parts you have to consider. So, I think the benefits probably do outweigh the risks, providing we follow the guidelines,” said Hablitzel.

During the press conference, DeWine announced Adams County were among the counties to turn orange. The county now joins 20 other orange counties in the state as they drop below the high-incidence marker of 100 cases per 100,000.

“That’s going to happen more and more. What’s kept everyone red is the way they had this system setup. If you were red, and your incidence and case numbers were greater than 100 per 100,000, you would have to fall below 100 per 100,000 before you could drop out of the red category. So, that’s what has kept everyone in red. Of the seven indicators on that chart, most counties only have one or two of them. But, you’re still red because you’re greater than 100 per 100,000. So, you’ll start to see a lot of those counties fall out of that,” said Hablitzel.

Hablitzel attributes counties returning to orange to multiple reasons.

“There’s a natural history to infections and to waves of infection. We’ve saw a wave in the spring, we saw a wave in the fall, we saw a big wave here in the winter. So, there’s a natural ebb and flow of infection. You combine that with — I think we’ve done better here on this third wave — I think we’ve done better with masking and distancing, and maybe even a little help with the vaccine. We only have between 15 to 20 percent of the community vaccinated. That’s not really fully vaccinated yet, but every little bit helps. So, I think it’s a combination of things. I don’t think you can point to one thing that’s doing it,” said Hablitzel.

He anticipates our cases will continue to decrease in the future.

“Will we eventually go back up again? Will there be another wave? I don’t know that. But, I think we’re better prepared for that now than we would be without the vaccines. There may be a risk where we’re relaxing some of the guidelines too quickly. Some of the states have opened everything up, and maybe that’s a little bit too quick, but someone has made that judgment. I certainly don’t have any facts to say that that’s not the right answer. With as many people that has been as sick as they have, the the deaths we have, I tend to be more cautious. But, we’re certainly a lot better off than we were three months ago, and that’s good. That’s a good thing,” said Hablitzel.

In another development, DeWine also announced updated guidance for fairs. The updated order includes compliance with the statewide mask order and social distancing. Additionally, there will be a 25 percent maximum for indoor grandstand capacity and a 30 percent maximum for outdoor grandstand capacity.

“It’s probably time. I think it can be done safely. I don’t think it’s going to be the normal fair yet, I don’t think we’re going to see people being able to go without masks, and maybe the layout of the fair will be a little different so the number of people in a building is less, so there’s not as much density of people packed into these small places. But, it’s gonna be a fair. That’s something that we didn’t have before. The grandstands will be less dense, but still, it’s going to be a fair. I think it’s time, and I think it can be done safely,” said Hablitzel.

Restrictions have also been relaxed for spring sports and extracurricular activities, as students will no longer be required to quarantine because they have an incidental exposure to COVID-19 in a classroom under the school-based exposure guidance unless symptoms develop.

“We’re not quarantining students that have been a close contact of someone in a classroom setting, but that does not include people that have been exposed or have a close contact in a setting that’s not a classroom like the cafeteria, or extracurriculars, or out in the community. So, if someone would be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 from a home, or on the team, we still anticipate that there would be quarantine done there,” said Hablitzel.

The greatest number of school-related quarantines have been sports related.

“So, that’s really been a hit on students. They’ve been on teams where they may have been quarantined three or four times. Hopefully as the instances in the community drops down, I think that will be less and less,” said Hablitzel.

Ohio communities see an end on the horizon. While the end seems to be near, however, it is important for the community to remain diligent.

“The drive-thru has gone well for us with the vaccines. We’re trying to do those occasionally. We can get a few more through a day with the drive-in. So, one way that we’re responding to opening up to the other age groups is everyone is trying to get more people through. As we get better at doing this, and learning the flow, we can increase, but you can’t increase your numbers dramatically because you’re limited by the amount of vaccine you have and you’re limited by your physical ability to give vaccine. If you have two nurses giving vaccines, and the most they can do is 20 an hour, you’re probably not going to be able to get 40 an hour out of it. So, the drive-thru is another way to kind of increase our efficiency and get more out,” said Hablitzel.

The Adams County Health Department still requires an appointment to receive inoculation.

If you qualify and have not registered for the vaccine, but would like to receive the vaccine, register here at https://www.adamscountyhealth.org/covid-19-updates.

If you have already registered, please allow our staff to make it through the current list of people waiting to be vaccinated. Upon submission please wait for a staff member of Adams County Health Department to call and set up your appointment. This may take a few weeks and depends on vaccine and appointment availability.