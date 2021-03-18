11 is in the books

By Mark Carpenter

As I left Peebles High School last Wednesday night after the final basketball game of the season, I started counting on my fingers and realized that I had just completed season #11 of covering basketball in Adams County. I turned on the radio when I got to the car and quickly found out that John Calipari was also finishing up his 11th season as the head coach at Kentucky. There has to be some sort of twisted irony there. Though I don’t think it should be so, Coach Cal cleared a little more cash in his 11th season.

One thing in common, not money, is that Cal and I both had rough seasons. As most of you know between my eyes and a few other health issues that just wouldn’t go away, I just didn’t go out there as much as I have in the past. There were just nights that I couldn’t physically handle it, but I’m not the type to ask for pity or make excuses. No matter how I felt, there were sports pages and basketball stories every week in two papers and I’m kind of proud to hang my hat on that. I am happy to report that I am feeling as good today as I have in months, knock on wood, just still recovering a bit of lost energy.

I’ve seen a lot of great players over that 11 years and for many years before in other placed, but I don’t think I am wrong in saying that I may have had the privilege of watching the only family in history to have three siblings score over 2,000 points each. It’s no secret who I am talking about 6.934 points between Blake, Beau, and Jacey And another couple of thousand between Mom, Dad, and Uncle Brian. With some time to think about it, I really am amazed by that accomplishment. But more important than any basket that anyone in that family ever made, they are all just plain good people. I got a text from a Justice family member last week thanking me for my work and telling me I was like one of the family. That meant more than I can say, but the only place I ever scored 2,000 points was in my driveway as a kid imitating every move of every -player on the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

With my frequent absences this season, I would be remiss to not thank all the coaches who did take time after games to send me scorebooks and quotes, just invaluable and I have never figured out why 5-10 minutes of time after a game is not worth getting your team some coverage in the paper. I also want to say a big thank you to the good folks at C103, who provided me games to listen to when I wasn’t able to watch in person. My wife now totally knows what I mean when I say, “I’m gonna chart a game off the radio”. And let me thank all the photographers out there who provided me pictured throughout the season. You’re great to say the least.

This past basketball season was different in so many ways, not just for me but for all of you reading this. The lack of fans, the hassle of even obtaining tickets at time, the fans wearing masks, it was all just surreal at times. Peebles boys coach Josh Arey told me last week that his team had missed 52 practice days because of COVID and quarantines. That’s unthinkable. We missed trips to the Convo for Peebles and North Adams, we went to Chillicothe and Hillsboro instead of Jackson and Waverly, and there were even tournament games played at home. It certainly was an unforgettable season, but let’s hope we don’t have any more like it. We get upset about missing a basketball game or two, but the big picture is that people were sick and dying from the virus, and that trumps any high school sporting event.

When I killed the interview and accepted this job those 11 years ago, I never realized the opportunities I would get, I’ve been on the field with my camera and in the press box at Paul Brown Stadium, and in an interview room with Peyton Manning among others, even saw Domato Peko strut buck naked across the locker room (don’t try to visualize that). I’ve sat on the floor at Rupp Arena with my camera and stood stage front at Riverbend photographing my favorite band. It’e been quite a ride to say the least. I’ve made a lot of great friends in the media world and I hope I’ve made a few of you happy with my work.

I never imagined it all but as Dr. Seuss put it so well, “Oh the places you’ll go!” Oh darn, this column just got cancelled.