Patricia Ann Sears, 85 years of age, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Autumn Care of Cornelius Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Patricia was born in the Dunkinsville community of Peebles, Ohio, on April 20, 1935, the daughter of the late William and Opal Butts.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her first husband, Lewis Dean Wallace; and her second husband, Curtis Sears. She was also preceded in death by her son, Lewis David Wallace; and by Nell Newman, who was like a mother to Patricia.

Patricia is survived by two daughters, Barbara June (Carey) Graham of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Nancy Wallace Couser of Sinking Spring; as well as a sister, Dorothy Chane, of Seaman; and two grandchildren, Maynell Wallace and Nicholas Couser. She will be missed by her puppy, Sunday.

Graveside funeral services for Patricia will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the West Union IOOF Cemetery. The ceremony will be officiated by Greg Seaman. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the West Union IOOF Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

