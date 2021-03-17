Donald G. Morrison, age 75 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Donald was born April 25, 1945 in Manchester, Ohio to the late Margaret A. (O’Cull) and Clarence Noble Morrison Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Patricia McFarland and brother-in-law Cline, and a grandson, Justin Douglas Reese.

Donald attended the McColm’s Chapel Church.

Survivors include his wife Barbara (Little) Morrison of Manchester; three daughters, Shella McDowell and Gary of Aberdeen;,Pam Jenkins and Chris of Manchester, and Melissa Reese and Doug of Manchester; brother Clarence Morrison Jr. and Betty of Manchester; three grandchildren, Brian Dugan and Caitlyn, Hunter Reese, and Kristen Jenkins; one great grandchild, Maizee Dugan; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow in the the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.

Family and friends can sign Donald’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

During visitation and funeral services masks will be required and social distancing rules will apply.