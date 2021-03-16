By Loren Hardin

Bill enrolled in our outpatient hospice services with end-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Bill and his wife, Betty, were both in their eighties. Bill was bedridden and required 24-hour total care which Betty provided. Betty waited on Bill hand-and-foot even though she desperately needed a hip replacement. She hobbled across the floors, at times trying to conceal the pain, as she took care of Bill and their home. Betty shared that when her physician insisted she have hip surgery she responded, “But who is going to take care of Bill?”

Betty is a seasoned lady, seasoned by hard work and responsibility. She is tough minded and direct. She is a student at heart and therefore a teacher indeed. She begets the respect of a professor but lacks the formal education and degrees.

One day, Betty and I were discussing the wisdom of heeding that “Still small voice” of God” (1 Kings 19:12). Betty suggested, “When we ignore our urges they can turn into, ‘I meant to’s’”. Betty confessed that she had a few regrets and shared the following one that had haunted her for years: “One Friday evening back in 1961, I drove to Sciotoville to spend my supper hour with my mother. I worked at Montgomery Wards and the store stayed open until nine o’clock in the evening on Fridays. Mom and I talked of many things, but mostly about my husband’s niece, Helen, who was in the hospital dying with kidney failure. In order to give Helen’s mother some much needed rest, I had been spending my nights with Helen; and I was getting pretty worn out. My mother was concerned about me and followed me outside as I was leaving. We chatted as I walked away to my car. She called after me urging me to get more rest, because she thought I was doing too much. I had the urge to walk back, put my arms around her, tell her I loved her, and that if I was too giving, it was because I had learned it from her. I thought about it but I didn’t. On the following Sunday evening, two days later, my mother was struck by a car on her way home from church. She lived nearly a month with internal injuries, a fractured skull and two broken legs. She was in and out mentally. The night she died was the worst night of my life. I had a premonition or something and I didn’t want to be there with her alone. I felt like I wanted someone to be with me. She died that night. How I wish I’d walked back and put my arms around her that night and told her I loved her. I meant to.”

After finishing her story Betty said, “I’ll be right back”. She hobbled slowly to another room and returned with an old faded church bulletin with a poem printed on the back. She explained that her former pastor had written the poem and she invited me to read it, which I did out loud; and now I’m sharing it with you: “There was a neighbor who was ill, I’ll make a visit, yes I will. I’ll show them I really care, I will for them a meal prepare. I meant to! I’ll tell to all so close to me, how much that each one means to me. I’ll tell them that I love them true, and treat them with respect that’s due. I meant to! The neighbor now is in the grave, no witness now his soul can save. Too late my neighbor now is gone, I meant to witness, what went wrong? Will I the same mistakes still make with my loved ones till too late? Will I fail to show my love until they’ve all been called above? Then sadly say, I meant to,” (“I meant to”, by Rev F.H. Wilson).

