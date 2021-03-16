Time to cancel the Cancel Culture

By Denae Jones

I would love to have been a fly on the wall when the conversation started about Mr. Potato Head being offensive. Seriously. How did that go down? At what point did someone look around and say, “Of all the disgustingness in all the world, you know what offends me to my very core? That potato toy. It must be removed from society immediately.”

Do they seriously think removing the “Mr.” will fix what’s wrong with the sexual equality issues in our culture? The toy manufacturing companies bend, because if they don’t, they are accused of being sexist or whatever ‘ist’ is placed on them. (There are a lot.) And just like that, Mr. Potato Head is no more. Whew! Good thing that was taken care of. We can all breathe a lucrative sigh of relief that we are no longer exposed to such ghastly playthings.

Are you kidding me? Maybe the males of this great nation think taking away “Mr.” is offensive to men. Did they ever think of that? Where does it end?

Raise your hand if you’ve had enough.

Just last month, my husband built me a book trough. You know what it’s filled with? Every Dr. Suess book ever made. I’ve read them to every kid that has crossed our path, and there have been a lot. Male and female. (Yes, I said it.) Black and white. American-born and immigrants. Young and old. Homeschool and public school. You know what never once crossed their minds? That the books were racist. On the contrary, it did show them that there are other cultures and languages and experiences that are different than our own that can be explored and embraced.

For the sake of argument, let’s just say they were offended. You know what they could do? Exercise their right to put that book down and move on to a different book that wasn’t offensive to them.

You know what they would not do? Make you put it down too, because to do so would be taking away your right to choose what you want to read.

This cancel culture is taking away our freedoms one by one and, in the name of political correctness, we are letting it happen. Just like that toy manufacturer, nobody wants to be accused of being an ‘ist’ of any kind. So we go along.

Here’s what I don’t understand. Who decides what crosses the line and what doesn’t? And why does someone else get to decide for me what is and is not offensive?

Let’s just flip that scenario for a moment.

Many people are offended by porn lyrics in a lot of the music today. It could be deemed sexist. However, those songs keep making the charts, so apparently others don’t agree. Should everyone who is offended insist on it being taken down? Cancel culture says they can. Or should the offended simply turn the station?

Some find it offensive that the ‘f-bomb’ is on television. You don’t even have to watch the show anymore. It’s right there in the commercials and titles when you are flipping through the guide. Should the offended insist the shows be canceled? The guides blocked? Or should they just turn the channel?

What about the apps and websites that allow sexual predators to creep on kids? Nobody is pulling that plug. Who decided that the potato toy has to go and filth can stay?

Movies like Gone With the Wind get pulled for being racially offensive, and many would agree that some parts are. However, others argue that even the ugly parts of our history and can be used as a lesson to do better. Learning the mistakes of the past help ensure they aren’t repeated in the future. It could be a lesson in healing. Growing. Compassion. Making positive changes. In that case, is canceling it helping or hurting?

So where does it end? What happens when someone is offended by your job? Or your last name? Or your religion? Or your marriage status? How much longer until that’s taken away too?

Canceling everything isn’t going to fix anything. It’s not a music issue or a movie issue or a toy manufacturing issue. It’s a heart issue. We were all created equal, and it’s about time we start acting like it.

Any kindergarten student can tell you how to fix the ‘ist’ problems of today. It’s easy. Be nice and don’t be a jerk. That’s it.

Does someone identify differently that you?

Vote differently than you?

Have different colored skin than you?

Sin differently than you?

Believe differently than you?

Handle the pandemic differently than you?

In a different tax bracket than you?

Have a different education than you?

Who cares? Love them anyway.

You know what’s not loving? Taking away the things they enjoy because you decided you don’t enjoy it. You know what’s not American? Taking away their freedoms because you decided it offends you.

If you hear or see actual acts of discrimination or violence, by all means, shut it down. There is no room for that. But for the love of potatoes everywhere, we have to stop the nonsense.

Don’t like the song? Flip to the next station.

Don’t like that movie? Change the channel.

Don’t like Dr. Suess? Read something else.

Offended? Me too. But I’m not taking away your rights, so stop taking away mine.

Have a blessed week, friends!