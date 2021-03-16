By Judith Cooley

Waiting. No one likes waiting. No one wants to do it. In the flesh, to be kept waiting feels like an afront, uncalled for, unnatural, and possibly even unforgivable. God says, do not be conformed to the world. Waiting in the flesh alone can seem excruciating, while waiting in the spirit proves not only prudent but advantageous. While we wait is when God moves. Moses’ advice to the Israelites, when they were terrified, harassed, tense, anxious, and pressed on both sides, was ‘wait on the Lord and be still’. This is excellent advice for all people.

The flesh in us wants justice, validation, and equality here and now, however, sometimes we just won’t get that. The spirit within us knows that God is the only judge and will one day dole out justice. The flesh gets weary, jaded, and hurt, but by God’s renewing powering, while we wait especially in moments like the Israelites experienced our vitality can be made new.

Sometimes it has to be enough to know that God sees our hearts, our motives, and our actions and will judge with justice while others are content to see and judge only fragments. Paul reminds us that we are servants of God rather than pleasers of man. Consider that frustrations in the nonwestern world where persecution is rampant, and trusting in an all-loving, all-seeing, all-knowing God is what sustains Christ followers through the sorest of sufferings. Our struggles are not the same but our sustainer is. Persecuted Christians abroad have learned to pray for and even love (for the sake of Christ) those who persecute them to horrendous degrees. What a wakeup call that is. How quick should we be to hand over any offense to the Comforter and the Good Judge.

The flesh can feel negative emotions because we have been blessed with the ability to feel emotions. Paul reminds us that feelings ought to be fleeting and turned over to God lest they turn to sin. Our emotions whether good or bad are meant to drive us to our creator. We can’t let go of injustices in our own power, but by the work of the Holy Spirit, we can lay our cares at the foot of the cross where they can be overcome by the blood and the name of Jesus.

So, why tarry when we’re terrified, harassed, tense, anxious, and pressed on both sides? We don’t often feel instantaneously better when something has hurt us deeply. Sometimes we have to tarry while God does a deep work of restoration in our spirits. Tarry means to linger in expectation. When we feel these negative emotions, we must let God do a work of rejuvenescence within us.

The flesh can be quick to act while the spirit knows the importance of waiting. Damage can be done both to us and to others if rashness is exercised. The Bible tells us patience, waiting, and being still are the marks of Godly character. We can rest in His will and trust Him to lead us through the sea on dry land while He guards our backs from the enemy’s attacks.

Alex Stone wrote an article called “Why Waiting is Torture” for the New York Times which stated: “The more valuable it [the product or service] the longer one is willing to wait.” This was in the context of consumerism, but it holds true for biblical application as well. Four hundred plus years is a long (very long) time to tarry, but the Israelites witnessed such amazing acts of deliverance, power, love, and forethought when God finally delivered them from their Egyptian captors that perhaps those years didn’t seem so long in comparison to His restorative plan.

When we read how God has shown up to fight for His children time after victorious time, we should be able to encourage ourselves and others when the wait is what He’s requiring in order to Him to move on our behalf. Perhaps the transformative moments in our lives are molded more during the waiting than during the moving.

It’s during the waiting that our spirits cling to the Father even tighter and beg for the purging of self for the sanctification of the spirit. As hard as waiting for anything is, wouldn’t we rather wait our whole lives in expectation of seeing God than for earthly justice or validation? That is our eternal hope to be in the presence of our Lord. Let us not fall into sin because of emotions of the flesh, but let God restore our identity in Him thus empowering our spirits to feel Him all the more and be useful to His kingdom while we witness His might.

“Do not be afraid. Stand firm and you will see the deliverance the Lord will bring you today.” Exodus