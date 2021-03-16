Spinach and living a long life

By Debora Katz

The average American male lives to age 76. The average American female lives to age 81.

There are various life expectancy calculators available online. These tools ask for personal information such as age, amount of weekly physical activity, if you are diabetic, what is your cholesterol score, if you smoke or drink alcohol, and other information. Many things take years off of a person’s life. Smoking is the number one thing that decreases the life span. Yes, we all know someone that beat the odds and smoked into old age. We know of them because it is an oddity, and they are memorable. The odds really are against you if you smoke. So, there is that, quit smoking.

What are some things that can increase your years? Staying hydrated with water is a big plus. Did you know that drinking a glass of water before taking a test will improve test scores? Every function in our 60% water-filled bodies needs water to work as it should. The adult brain is 73% water. What else? Walking, walk 30 minutes every day. Eating a healthy diet rich in micronutrients can prevent many health problems as well. Eating a nutritious, well-balanced diet every day can be a challenge. The high cost of vegetables makes it difficult for many.

Here in Adams County, Ohio, our climate zone for growing a garden is between 6 and 7, warm enough for some gardening nearly all year long. Spinach, a very healthy green leafy vegetable, can be grown here all winter in a simple cold frame or against the south-facing wall of your home. I have had to put a blanket over my spinach patch on the coldest nights, and they may wilt back, but they bounce back. Noble Giant Spinach is a large-leafed, mild-flavored variety and is my favorite. Personally, I cannot eat the canned spinach that Popeye loves. I do enjoy fresh spinach year-round and eat it on sandwiches instead of lettuce.

Chopped up and added to soups, casseroles, and all dishes made with a tomato sauce is a great way to incorporate more nutrition into the menu. Spinach is fabulous on panini sandwiches or any grilled sandwich. The frozen blocks of spinach that are reasonably priced can be added to foods that are being cooked, such as spaghetti sauce, and it is pretty good. The idea is that by eating more leafy green vegetables, we may live a longer, healthier life.

Some life expectancy calculators actually ask about how many cups of leafy green vegetables are eaten daily. The computer app adds years to the life span by eating one or two cups every day. If you can add two cups of leafy green vegetables to your diet every day, do a happy dance to celebrate, and remember, laughter is good for you too.