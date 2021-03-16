By Mark Carpenter

Sports can be a fickle thing. Some nights you are on top of the world when everything goes right, but on other nights you are at the opposite end of the spectrum, when nothing seems to go right. That describes the past week of basketball action for the Peebles Lady Indians.

After putting together one of their gutsiest performances in a thrilling comeback win over Berne Union in a Division IV Sweet 16 contest on March 4, the Lady Indians were back on the hardwood at Southeastern Ross High School for an Elite Eight battle, their second trip that far in the tournament in three seasons. Peebles faced off with the Waterford Lady Wildcats and simply put, it turned out to be a bad night for the young ladies in red.

After scoring the game’s first seven points, it was downhill from there for the Lady Indians as they just couldn’t seem to get anything going on either end of the court and were once again denied that coveted trip to the Final Four. The game was closer than the final score might indicate, but it was the Lady Wildcats who cut down the nets for their fifth trip to the Final Four since 2015, as they downed the Lady Indians by a final score of 63-47.

In an otherwise disappointing night for the team, there was a bright spot in the Peebles loss. With a second quarter free throw, senior guard Jacey Justice became the all-time leading scorer in Peebles basketball history, girls or boys, breaking the previous mark of 2,370 held by her brother Beau. Jacey is also now the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

“It definitely was a bad night,” said Peebles head coach Billie Jo Justice. “If we don’t score a little bit in transition then we don’t sometimes get a lot of other good looks, and we didn’t get that tonight. We didn’t rebound well at all, they (Waterford) was just everywhere tonight and it seemed like we were always a step behind.”

“Defense is half of our game and we just could never get any breaks on either end. Our defense just wasn’t there tonight and I didn’t think we got into much rhythm offensively. It just wasn’t our night.”

With both sides experiencing some early jitters, things began well on Saturday night for the Peebles squad as a bucket by Lilly Gray got the scoring started and a later three-pointer by Justice made it 7-0 with 4:45 left in the opening period. Waterford’s first score came on a pair of free throws by MacKenzie Suprano with 3:26 to go in the first, and a following three-pointer from Cara Taylor brought the Lady Cats within two.

A drive and score by Justice made it 9-5 Peebles, but the Lady Cats rallied to take their first lead on a three-ball from Suprano and a bucket by Taylor. In a quarter where they uncharacteristically turned the ball over and missed a number of shots, the Lady Indians managed to claim an 11-10 advantage on two Justice free throws in the final minute.

Peebles got a put back bucket from Payton Johnson to open the second quarter and the game went back and forth over that eight minute span. A Suprano trey tied the game at 15 apiece before a basket by Natalee Workman gave the lead back to the Lady Indians. With 3:38 left in the half another pair of Justice free throws made it 19-17 Peebles and a minute later, Justice again went to the line for two attempts. She sank the first to tie the school’s scoring and then string music on the second pushed her past brother Beau, though denied the usual celebration that usually accompanies such an amazing accomplishment.

“I didn’t even realize she had broken it to be honest, we were all focused on getting the win,” said Coach Justice, who also can claim to be a proud mother of a trio of 2,00 point scorers. “Beau was here tonight so we’re going to blame the loss on him, but he really wanted her to break the record and she’s worked had going after it but it is bittersweet because we lost and that is all that Jacey will think about.”

People can say it’s all about the record but Jacey has always been about winning. She spreads that to her teammates and they pick up on the effort and hustle in practice every day.

A basket by Gabby Cobb put Peebles up 24-20, but a three-pointer by Waterford’s Riley Schweikert and a Taylor free throw sent the two teams to the halftime break right back where they had started, all even at 24.

It would be the third quarter of Saturday’s battle that spelled doom for the Lady Indians’ season. With their offense struggling and their defense continually allowing the Lady Cats to penetrate and score, the momentum of the night shifted. The Lady Indians remained close, scoring on their first two possessions of the second half, baskets by Gray and Marisa Moore, but that Moore bucket was followed up by a 9-0 Waterford run, that quickly turned a one-point game into a double digit lead for the Lady Cats.

Another jumper by Moore broke the Waterford run, but a score in the paint by Schweikert and a Taylor three-pointer put the Lady Cats in front 43-30 after three quarters of play.

“We missed some shots in that third quarter and we just couldn’t get any momentum going,” said Coach Justice. “Player for player I think their quickness was better than ours and they are physical, bump you a lot.”

That margin continued to grow as Waterford went up 17, scoring on their first two offensive trips of the fourth quarter, but the Lady Indians are not the type to fold up the tents and hide, but on this night they just didn’t seem to generate enough breaks to pull off another comeback.

No one has more of a drive to win than Jacey Justice, and she hit back-to-back jumpers to make it 47-33 with just over six minutes to play. When Gray picked up her fifth foul with 3:31 to play, two free throws from Kari Carney put the Waterford lead at 55-42.

The Lady Indians had one more burst in them to keep their large contingent of fans with some hope as two more Justice free throws and an old-fashioned “and one” from Johnson cut the Waterford lead to 55-47 with 3:09 remaining. That was as close as the Lady Indians were to get and when Justice was whistled for her fifth foul with 1:53 to go, the hopes of the team in red dissipated. The Lady Cats finished off the scoring with four free throws and when the final horn sounded, it was Waterford celebrating yet another trip to the Final Four, looking to repeat their championship run of 2016.

The Peebles defense had no answer all night for the quick-moving Waterford offense, one that placed three players in double figures, led by 21 points from junior guard Cara Taylor. Senior Riley Schweikert added 19, with junior MacKenzie Suprano scoring 15.

Finishing off what can arguably be called one of the greatest high school careers in Adams County history, Jacey Justice led the Lady Indians with 25 points, leaving her with an outstanding career total of 2,381, a record which may stand for a long while. Freshman Payton Johnson, who also had an impressive first high school season, scored 8 points in the loss. Peebles also say goodbye to two more seniors, Lilly Gray who scored 4 points on Saturday, and Gabby Cobb, who scored 2.

The Lady Indians completed the 2020-21 season with an overall record of 19 wins against just two losses, and an impressive four-year run that saw four sectional championships, three district championships, and two Elite Eight appearances, and a record of 76-21.

“I told the kids there were 800 teams in Ohio and they were in the final eight, so they had nothing to be ashamed of,” said the Peebles head coach. “It’s a program that we’ve started and our kids know how to get there and hopefully that feeds into our younger kids and encourages them to work hard to get to this level. I’m not disappointed in our season at all.”

Peebles

11 13 6 17 —47

Waterford

10 14 19 20 —63

Peebles (47): Workman 2 0-2 4, Moore 2 0-0 4, Justice 7 10-10 25, Scott 0 0-2 0, Cobb 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 2-3 8, Gray 2 0-0 4, Team 17 12-17 47.

Waterford (63): Taylor 5 9-14 21, Franchino 1 0-0 2, Suprano 5 2-2 15, Jone 0 2-2 2, Carney 0 4-4 4, Schweikert 7 4-5 19, Team 18 21-27 63.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (1)- Justice 1

Waterford (6)- Taylor 2, Suprano 3, Schweikert 1